Swedish PM concedes defeat after tight general election

Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has conceded defeat in Sweden's general election, after the opposition right bloc gained one extra seat in Wednesday's count of late and overseas votes.

Published: 14 September 2022 19:34 CEST
Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson at the press conference where she conceded the 2022 election on Wednesday. Photo: Jessica Gow/TT

“It’s a thin majority, but it is a majority, so tomorrow I will therefore request my dismissal as prime minister and responsibility for the process will pass to the Speaker and the Parliament,” Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said in a press conference on Wednesday evening. 

“This is going to be a tough and complicated parliamentary term,” she said. “But the government which is going to run Sweden is going to have a good starting point.” 

She then ran through her party’s achievements in government and pointed to the fact that her party gained votes in the campaign. 

“We Social Democrats had a strong election campaign with a strong election result. The Social Democrats are not only Sweden’s biggest party, but the biggest party in Northern Europe,” she said. 

With only twenty districts left to count, the four parties supporting Ulf Kristersson for prime minister have 176 mandates to the 173 mandates held by the four parties backing Andersson. One mandate moved from the Social Democrats to the Moderates in the Wednesday count of late arriving advance votes, and overseas votes. 

Until parliament votes through Moderate leader Ulf Kristersson as prime minister, Andersson will lead a caretaker government. In her speech, she said she would stay on to lead her party in opposition. 

Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson said in video posted on Facebook that he was “now beginning work to set up a new, dynamic government”. 

“Sweden has an election result. The voters have spoken,” he said. “The Moderates and the other parties on my side had got the mandate for change that we asked for,” he wrote. “I will now start the work to set up a new, dynamic government.”

The party’s group leader, Tobias Billström, was the first to announce victory, writing “We won!!!” in a tweet which he then immediately deleted. Ebba Busch, leader of the Christian Democrats, then published a victory tweet. 

“We have an election result and the Swedish people have voted for a change in government,” she wrote. 

Sweden Democrat leader Jimmie Åkesson, whose party is the unquestioned winner in the election, wrote in a post on Facebook that “now the work begins to make Sweden good again”. 

“These election successes, both for the blue-yellow side and for our party, bring a heavy responsibility towards the voters, he said, “and that responsibility is going to be handled in the best way and with the deepest respect.” 

“Now we can bring an end to the failed Social Democratic politics, which has continued to lead the country in the long direction for eight years. It’s time to start rebuilding public safety, welfare, and unity. It’s time to put Sweden first. The Sweden Democrats are going to be a constructive and powerful force in this work.” 

2022 SWEDISH ELECTION

Swedish final election result expected by the end of Wednesday

Sweden was expecting a full count of votes on Wednesday in its closely fought general election, with an unprecedented right-wing and far-right bloc holding a razor-thin lead.

Published: 14 September 2022 16:26 CEST
Never before has a Swedish government relied on the support of the anti-immigration and nationalist Sweden Democrats, the big winners of the vote. The party has so far won more than 20 percent of ballots, becoming the second-biggest party behind outgoing Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson’s Social Democrats, which have dominated Swedish politics since the 1930s.

The final results were expected by day’s end, the administrative director of the election authority told AFP.

“The votes are counted first and the results are expected to be ready this evening”, Anna Nyqvist said, in a country with an electorate of 7.8 million.

According to the ballots counted so far, just 47,000 votes separate the right- and left-wing blocs.

The right-wing bloc, led by conservative Moderates leader Ulf Kristersson, has been credited with an absolute majority of 175 out of 349 seats in parliament, with 174 for the left wing.

The ballots still to be counted on Wednesday included votes from abroad and those cast in advance but too late to be counted on election day, as well as ballots that required a decision on whether they were valid or not. Their exact number was not immediately known, but on the last day of counting in the previous election in 2018, there were 202,000.

Political analysts said it was unlikely the final ballots would change the result.

“The result could flip and give the left a majority, but no one really expects that”, Gothenburg University political scientist Mikael Gilljam told AFP.

‘All eyes’ watching

In Stockholm, dozens of people were seen sitting at long tables at City Hall opening envelopes with ballots, an AFP journalist reported.

“All eyes are on the Riksdag, the parliament’s, votes,” counter Eva Tofvesson Redz, 55, told AFP. “We are very careful every time we do this” but this time “there is a lot of media attention, there is a lot of political attention on this, so we are making sure that we do a good job”, she added.

The exact make-up of possible governments on both the left and the right remained uncertain. In the most widely expected scenario of a right-wing victory, the thorny question remains of whether the far-right would be given cabinet posts.

The Sweden Democrats rose up out of neo-Nazi groups and the “Keep Sweden Swedish” movement in the early 1990s, entering parliament in 2010 with 5.7 percent of votes. Long shunned as “pariahs” on the political scene, the party has registered strong growth in each subsequent election as it made efforts to clean up its image. Its hardline stance on soaring gang shootings and integration set the tone in this year’s election.

The party has said it wants to be in government, but its three allies — the Moderates, Christian Democrats and Liberals — are reluctant to agree to that. Instead, the far right would most likely provide informal support in parliament to the government, according to political analysts.

A right-wing government would also be very fragile, with the four parties fiercely opposed on a number of issues, especially the Liberals and Sweden Democrats. The man likely to be Sweden’s next prime minister, Ulf Kristersson of the Moderates — who was the first party leader to welcome the far right in from the cold in 2019 — would therefore struggle to hold his majority together.

“This is a difficult parliamentary situation”, Gilljam said, pointing to there being just one seat’s difference between those held so far by the right-wing bloc and their leftist rivals.

“And then you have parties that don’t like each other, the Sweden Democrats and the Liberals” in the same right-wing bloc, he added.

