Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Sweden Democrat unemployment payments demand, talk of new Centre leader, Hédi Fried protest, and why Soc Dems lost the election: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 14 September 2022 08:16 CEST
Holocaust survivor Hedi Fried has written a history book for children, along with the illustrator Stina Wirsén. Photo: Naina Helen Jåma/TT

Sweden Democrats demand no changes to A-kassa job insurance

Sweden Democrat leader Mattias Karlsson is demanding that the Moderates pledge not to slim down  Sweden’s A-kassa job insurance system if they want his party’s backing to form a new government. 

“It’s always been our understanding that politics should start from the principle that you do your duty and demand your rights. If you become unemployed through no fault of your own, you should be given a reasonable chance to get a new start. People should not be driven from house and home,” he said. 

Swedish vocab: en plikt – a  duty 

First Centre Party district calls for new leader

Tomas Sander, chair of the Centre Party in Borgholm on the island of Öland has called for Annie Lööf to stand down as leader ahead of the next election, the Svenska Dagbladet newspaper has reported. 

“I still have confidence in Annie, but I think that we need to have a new leader before the next election,” he told the newspaper. 

The Centre Party was arguably the biggest loser in Sunday’s election, losing nearly a quarter of its voters. 

Swedish vocab: förtroende – confidence 

Ten thousand flood Moderate leader’s Instagram feed with Holocaust survivor’s name

 More than 10,000 people in Sweden have written Hédi Fried, the name of the Holocaust survivor to whom Ulf Kristersson allegedly promised in 2018 that he would “never, ever cooperate with the Sweden Democrats”. 

The rapper, Ulises Infante Azocar, known as “Stor”, who launched the campaign, told Aftonbladet that the party’s cooperation with the Sweden Democrats was “an enormous betrayal against someone who has survived the Holocaust”. 

Kristersson claims that he only promised Fried not to do a deal with the Sweden Democrats if the Alliance parties won the 2018 election, something Fried has said is true, but DN’s photographer Paul Hansen, who was there at the time, claims he promised to “never” cooperate with the far-right party. 

Swedish vocab: gå med på något samröre – to engage in any way  

‘Shedding voters to Sweden Democrats lost Social Democrats the election’

The decisive shift in voters which looks likely to see Magdalena Andersson ousted as Prime Minister was from the Social Democrats to the Sweden Democrats, the veteran politics professor Sören Holmberg has said.

According to SVT’s exit poll, which saw 11,000 people interviewed on their voting decisions, the Social Democrats lost 8 percent of their voters to the far-right party, a shift which now looks likely to have lost the party the election (although there is still a very slim chance of the party gaining a majority in late votes counted on Wednesday and Thursday).

As the Social Democrats are Sweden’s biggest party, that 8 percent represents tens of thousands of voters, helping take the Sweden Democrats to their record result, making them the second biggest party in Sweden.

“The Social Democrats are becoming more and more a white-collar party for the middle classes,” Jonas Hinnfors, a professor at Gothenburg University, told the TT newswire. There are now more white-collar than blue-collar workers among those who vote Social Democrat.”

Swedish vocab: tjänstemän  – white-collar workers/executives

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

SD-Moderate talks, SD success in the countryside, and toilet paper prices: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 13 September 2022 08:34 CEST
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Sweden Democrat and Moderate leaders hold ‘constructive talks’ 

Sweden Democrat leader Jimmie Åkesson ate lunch on Monday with Moderate leader Ulf Kristersson at the Moderate Party’s headquarters in Stockholm’s Gamla Stan, but would not be drawn on what, if any, discussions were had.

“I’m going to eat lunch,” he told the Aftonbladet newspaper as he was met on the way to the meeting. “I don’t think who I’m going to eat lunch with is of public interest right now. When we have something to say, we’ll say it.” 

Both the Liberal Party leader Johan Pehrson and the Christian Democrat leader Ebba Busch also visited the Moderate Party offices later in the afternoon.

“This is a discussion which is being carried out in an extremely constructive spirit, and also respecting the fact that we do not yet have an election result,” said Gunnar Strömmar, the Moderates’ General Secretary. “If it turns out that there’s a majority for a change in government, this is a process which must be allowed to take time.”

“They are talking. You can quote me on that,” confirmed Linus Bylund, the Sweden Democrats’ lead special advisor, of Åkesson’s meeting. “But I don’t think they’re talking about isterband [a sort of southern Swedish grain, pork fat, and potato sausage, a little like haggis]”. 

Swedish Vocab: en konstruktiv anda – a constructive spirit

Sweden Democrats soar in countryside, Social Democrats in the cities 

The Sweden Democrats have made huge gains in municipal elections in Skåne, becoming the biggest party in the overwhelming majority of rural municipalities, and also expanded in northern Sweden. Its share of the vote grew by between 4 and 10 percentage points in the four municipalities where they have been in control since 2018. 

At the same time the Social Democrats made significant gains in Stockholm and Gothenburg, while holding their position in Malmö. 

“The Social Democrats are becoming more and more a white-collar party for the middle classes. There are now more white-collar than blue-collar workers among those who vote Social Democrat,” said Jonas Hinnfors, a professor at Gothenburg University. 

Swedish vocab: tjänstemannaparti – white-collar party 

Toilet paper prices set to soar 

Toilet paper and other hygiene products are set to soar in price, after the Swedish hygiene products company Essity announced comprehensive price hikes on the back of rising costs.

“The headwinds from costs have worsened even more. We are gong to handle the situation with across-the-board price rises and an energy price charge,” said Magnus Groth, chief executive at Essity. 

Swedish vocab: en motvind – a headwind 

Shares in free school company soar after vote 

The company Academedia, which runs several chains of Swedish free schools, saw its shares soar 13 percent on Sweden’s election result, which looks likely to put a Moderate Party-led government in power. 

Companies running state-funded private healthcare, such as Attendo, Humana, and Ambea also saw their shares rise sharply, by 5.6 percent, 5.2 percent, and 3.2 percent respectively. 

Swedish vocab: att rusa – to soar

