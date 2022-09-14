For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Sweden Democrat unemployment payments demand, talk of new Centre leader, Hédi Fried protest, and why Soc Dems lost the election: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 14 September 2022 08:16 CEST
Holocaust survivor Hedi Fried has written a history book for children, along with the illustrator Stina Wirsén. Photo: Naina Helen Jåma/TT
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
SD-Moderate talks, SD success in the countryside, and toilet paper prices: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 13 September 2022 08:34 CEST
