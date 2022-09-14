Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Sweden Democrats demand no changes to A-kassa job insurance

Sweden Democrat leader Mattias Karlsson is demanding that the Moderates pledge not to slim down Sweden’s A-kassa job insurance system if they want his party’s backing to form a new government.

“It’s always been our understanding that politics should start from the principle that you do your duty and demand your rights. If you become unemployed through no fault of your own, you should be given a reasonable chance to get a new start. People should not be driven from house and home,” he said.

Swedish vocab: en plikt – a duty

First Centre Party district calls for new leader

Tomas Sander, chair of the Centre Party in Borgholm on the island of Öland has called for Annie Lööf to stand down as leader ahead of the next election, the Svenska Dagbladet newspaper has reported.

“I still have confidence in Annie, but I think that we need to have a new leader before the next election,” he told the newspaper.

The Centre Party was arguably the biggest loser in Sunday’s election, losing nearly a quarter of its voters.

Swedish vocab: förtroende – confidence

Ten thousand flood Moderate leader’s Instagram feed with Holocaust survivor’s name

More than 10,000 people in Sweden have written Hédi Fried, the name of the Holocaust survivor to whom Ulf Kristersson allegedly promised in 2018 that he would “never, ever cooperate with the Sweden Democrats”.

The rapper, Ulises Infante Azocar, known as “Stor”, who launched the campaign, told Aftonbladet that the party’s cooperation with the Sweden Democrats was “an enormous betrayal against someone who has survived the Holocaust”.

Kristersson claims that he only promised Fried not to do a deal with the Sweden Democrats if the Alliance parties won the 2018 election, something Fried has said is true, but DN’s photographer Paul Hansen, who was there at the time, claims he promised to “never” cooperate with the far-right party.

Swedish vocab: gå med på något samröre – to engage in any way

‘Shedding voters to Sweden Democrats lost Social Democrats the election’

The decisive shift in voters which looks likely to see Magdalena Andersson ousted as Prime Minister was from the Social Democrats to the Sweden Democrats, the veteran politics professor Sören Holmberg has said.

According to SVT’s exit poll, which saw 11,000 people interviewed on their voting decisions, the Social Democrats lost 8 percent of their voters to the far-right party, a shift which now looks likely to have lost the party the election (although there is still a very slim chance of the party gaining a majority in late votes counted on Wednesday and Thursday).

As the Social Democrats are Sweden’s biggest party, that 8 percent represents tens of thousands of voters, helping take the Sweden Democrats to their record result, making them the second biggest party in Sweden.

“The Social Democrats are becoming more and more a white-collar party for the middle classes,” Jonas Hinnfors, a professor at Gothenburg University, told the TT newswire. There are now more white-collar than blue-collar workers among those who vote Social Democrat.”

Swedish vocab: tjänstemän – white-collar workers/executives