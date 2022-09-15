For members
What rights do the Sweden Democrats want to take away from foreigners?
The anti-immigration Sweden Democrats are on the cusp of power following the right-wing bloc's victory in Sweden's parliamentary election. What rights and benefits do they want to take away from foreigners in Sweden?
Published: 14 September 2022 15:00 CEST
Updated: 15 September 2022 15:09 CEST
Sweden Democrat leader Jimmie Åkesson. The screen next to him reads "lowest immigration in Europe". Photo: Christine Olsson / TT
Member comments
Firstly, thank you for this article, it’s deeply frustrating but I’m glad I know the consequences.
As someone who moved from the UK to Sweden in 2020, (and has residency) I’m guessing I’m considered a non-EU citizen now?
Hi Llewelyn,
That depends, do you have post-Brexit residence status (uppehållsstatus)? If so, you’re considered an EU citizen. If you have uppehållstillstånd (a residence permit), then you’re considered non-EU, and if you have uppehållsrätt (as the partner of an EU citizen, for example), you’re also considered an EU citizen.
See this article for detail on the different kinds of residence status.
I also just want to underline that these are just policy suggestions, they have not been proposed in parliament and it’s unclear whether a majority in parliament would vote in favour of the law, so nothing is changing just yet.
Let me know if you have any questions,
Becky
When SD’s leader is a college dropout himself, it’s no wonder why he and his people couldn’t care less about the negative consequences of such proposals on the high-tech industries and academia. Why on earth would a talented person want to come here to study and work with such draconian immigration policies?
As someone who works and pays taxes in Sweden, I can’t bring my spouse in because I’m not a refugee?
Also, waiting times for migrationsverket are not only way too long but unlike Germany for instance, you are not given any temporary travel document and people are stuck in Sweden for months if not years at a time. So perpetual temporary permits are really not the way to go.
If you wanna make Sweden unattractive then people will stop coming and others will start leaving in droves. Then see how you’re gonna fill those high-yield high-paying IT jobs for instance.
There should be no difference between an old Swede or a new Swede considering they are both law-abiding tax-paying people.
Not good.
If this party gets it’s way with these proposals I believe it will have many unintended affects. Denying non-EU immigrants these basic rights, the extreme curtailing of the sambo visa, the abolition of permanent residency will create a parallel society. And to get these rights among others will take 10 years?
I believe it will just increase the number of immigrants who wish not to assimilate. Those who come may increasingly see Sweden as a stop-over country. Other countries offer more stability. The brain drain as mentioned above has already started in academia with the recent decision regarding non-EU PhD students in Sweden and will increase in other sectors as well. Who would want to settle here if your status is always in question, especially with the recent policing proposals that include DNA collection for those who can’t prove they have a right to reside in Sweden?
And the Migration Agency is extremely slow already. I know of many people who have been unable to come to Sweden for work or study because of the processing time. Relying solely on temporary permits would make it even worse, and the wait times for citizenship can currently be over a year or more!
I predict non-EU immigration may as well slow to a halt (which is what they want). But, it may also dissuade more new immigrants from learning Swedish and integrating into society. Even now, both EU and non-EU residents already feel unwelcome in this country from my experience. But the silver lining is that perhaps it will get Swedish society thinking more seriously about the immigrant experience if they find they cannot hire workers or live together with their partners. Or maybe not, as it is hard to know the path such apparent disdain can take.
I work here, pay my taxes, and contribute to Swedish society as would any citizen. Why should my existing rights be taken away? I’m working hard at learning Swedish because I want to one day become a citizen. Why is that now more difficult for someone willing to work for it?
Beyond being a bunch of racists, the SD are just plain short sighted. I came here from the US, partly to get away from this alt right nonsense. It’s been a dream of mine to live in a place like Sweden for over a decade.
This is really sad and disturbing news. I have learnt the language on my own accord because I truly believed that the Swedish people were inclusive and work on consensus based society and the nonsensical xenophobic rhetoric wont be here. However, I guess the consensus now is that that they dont want people like me in spite of whatever contributions we make. Paying taxes, trying to integrate, learning the language is all immaterial now. Unfortunately for us , our voices will just remain as some forgotten text here while our future have been cast aside as garbage. This constant labelling of “free loading” immigrants in spite of working our asses off here is just stupid and I was stupid in believing that Swedes were kind blah blah …. I am afraid in the near future, we might start to see racist attacks as well . Yes , I know their standard response “Go back to where you came from if you dont like it” . Well I guess thats what it is , I guess the time for people who had the romantic vision of world of global citizens is up. Nothing could be more wrong and after a pandemic, all we learnt is to hate other people … really really sad. Hopefully, the next generation will have more sense. As for us friends, we have to back our skills and maybe humanity still exists somewhere else.
What would be interesting to know is how likely would these policies be made into a law and what would it take for these policies to become a law.
As Non EU citizen, we understand what could be the situation like but this instills more fear and pessimism than may be warranted. Adding the point of how soon or realistic these could become a law would make it informative for so many of us
Hi,
Thanks, that’s a really good point – I’m actually working on an article looking at how likely it is that the Sweden Democrats’ plans will actually be enacted, but it’s unlikely that that will be finished today.
In terms of the policies in this article in particular, they would first need to get the other three parties in their bloc on board (Moderates, Liberals and Christian Democrats) – the Liberals would probably have issues with the citizenship plans and the permanent residence permit plans, in particular.
After that, if they got the other three parties on side, the new law would need to be proposed, investigated, and voted on before it could be enacted, so I personally would be surprised if it was enacted within the next two years.
Does that help?
Best,
Becky Waterton, The Local Sweden