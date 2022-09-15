Read news from:
2022 SWEDISH ELECTION

Annie Lööf to step down as Centre Party leader

The leader of Sweden's Centre Party has announced that she is stepping down as leader of the party she has led since 2011.

Published: 15 September 2022 13:21 CEST
Centre Party leader Annie Lööf announces her resignation at a press conference on Thursday. Photo: Anders Wiklund / TT

Lööf, whose centre-right party broke from its former allies on the right over their support for the far-right Sweden Democrats, said she would stay on as leader until the party had selected a replacement. 

As she resigned she said she was “standing tall” in the knowledge that she had stuck to her principles, a reference to her party’s refusal to cooperate with the Sweden Democrats even at the cost of supporting the left-wing Social Democrats in government. 

“I have done my part and I know that there are others who are not going to let hate win.” 

She was, she said, “convinced that there are other forces which will push back when the limits of decency are being passed”. 

At the press conference, Lööf said that her decision had been partly influenced by the threats and abusive posts online she has faced since even before leaving the right-wing Alliance and giving her party’s support to the Social Democrats.

On July 6th, she was the intended target of a suspected terror attack at the Almedalen political festival. The perpetrator, Theodor Engström, who had a history in the extreme-right Nordic Resistance Movement, instead fatally stabbed a senior Swedish psychiatrist. 

She said that on Sunday, after the campaign was over she felt “a relief not to have come to any harm,” and a “relief at being able to fetch my daughters from daycare.”

“Of course, that hateful rhetoric has affected me.” 

But this was not the only reason for her decision, she said. 

“I came to the final conclusion yesterday, but this is a decision which I have slowly been coming to. If I was really honest, I would say I felt throughout this last mandate period that this would be the last election campaign I would lead.” 

 “After this decision,” she added, “my children are going to get more time with their mother.” 

In the election, the Centre Party’s share of the vote dropped from 8.6 percent to 6.7 percent, something Lööf said, “I am not satisfied with, absolutely not”.

“But it’s natural,” she said, “that you be judged on the basis of your most recent election result.” 

As for the party’s poor performance in the countryside, its main voting base when it was Sweden’s farmer’s party, she blamed “populist solutions that are impossible to implement”, such as the plan to cut diesel tax by 9 to 12 kronor, which she said had “lured lots and lots of people”. 

The Centre Party will now call an extraordinary party meeting to choose a new leader.  

OPINION AND ANALYSIS

Sweden has changed for good – get ready for a bumpy ride

The rise to power of the Sweden Democrats will change Sweden in ways we can’t yet imagine. Be ready for a bumpy few years, says James Savage.

Published: 15 September 2022 17:41 CEST
Sweden has changed for good – get ready for a bumpy ride

You don’t have to be very old to recall when Sweden was a model for the centre-left across the world. Twenty years ago, leftie politicians and journalists from across Europe and beyond would traipse to Stockholm to find out how the Social Democrats over seven decades of rarely-broken rule had managed to combine high taxes and strong social safety nets to create, in the words of one English journalist, the ‘most successful society the world has ever seen’.

It’s was a very different version of Sweden that the Sweden Democrats were looking to recreate when they urged voters, in sub-Trumpian style, to ‘make Sweden good again,’ but the promise was enough to catapult the party, sprung from the Nazi movement into a position as the largest party of the election’s winning coalition.

How did it come to this?

In one sense the victory of the right-wing coalition is a result of chance – the result was so close that we could almost as easily now be talking about a historic third consecutive term with the Social Democrats in charge.

But that would be to ignore the seismic nature of what has happened.

Support for Sweden Democrats has risen at every election this century. When they entered the Riksdag in 2010 they had just under six percent of the vote; today they have over 20 percent.

The Sweden Democrats are not a normal party: yes, they have ditched their Nazi-leaning past (ostensibly at least), kicked out members who have said overtly racist things and have abandoned policies like quitting the EU that would have made it hard for them to work together with the mainstream right. Yet they still favour deportations of criminals and people accused of ‘anti-social’ behaviour, want to promote the voluntary repatriation of other immigrants and want to restrict citizenship to people who have been in the country for ten years.

The Sweden Democrats’ language and style are almost as significant as their policies. Like other populist parties, the Sweden Democrats have benefited from the rise of social media and have been masterful at using Twitter and have launched a flashy YouTube channel, Riks, to reach new audiences.

Riks has helped reveal that the Sweden Democrats’ transformation into a respectable outfit is far from complete –– it has become notorious after one of its stars, clearly several drinks in, greeted the Sweden Democrats’ electoral success by raising her left hand and saying something that sounded a lot like ‘Hell Seger’, the Swedish for ‘Sieg Heil’. One leading politician in the party caused fury for calling Islam an ‘abominable religion,’ which is ‘inherently violent’, another claimed that many journalists are ‘enemies of the nation’.

Other parties have tried to use these scandals to discredit the Sweden Democrats, but the strategy has evidently failed.

In the end, many voters felt they hadn’t been consulted about the past decade’s large-scale asylum immigration and felt none of the traditional parties represented their views. Then they looked on with horror as gangs in deprived, mostly immigrant-dominated parts of Sweden went around shooting each other while the authorities and politicians looked on helplessly.

Having been unable to keep the Sweden Democrats at bay, the parties of the mainstream right –– with the exception of Annie Lööf’s Centre Party –– decided that co-opting them was their only route back to power. It was also the only alternative to possibly eternal Social Democratic government – a powerful incentive for parties that have defined themselves in opposition to the centre-left colossus of Swedish politics.

For many people who have come to Sweden to be with loved ones, for a job, or to find refuge, the rise to power of the Sweden Democrats is a worrying moment. That worry is shared by many ordinary Swedes.

It’s important at a moment like this to keep things in proportion: the new coalition has a tiny majority and will face many internal tensions, and any radical proposals will be hard to pass in parliament. But this election result will undoubtedly affect the lives of people from other countries who live here; more broadly, having a populist, far-right party in a position of power will test Sweden’s democratic institutions at a time of immense global uncertainty. One thing is certain: a society that could once claim to be the world’s most successful is going through a rough patch. Be prepared for a bumpy four years.

