Social Democrat leader Andersson formally resigned on Thursday morning as the final votes in Sunday’s election were counted, giving the right-wing bloc a narrow three-seat majority, 176 seats to the left bloc’s 173.

However, her expected successor, Moderate leader Ulf Kristersson has not yet been appointed. Who is leading the country, and when will Kristersson take over?

The short answer is: Andersson will lead a caretaker government until the process of transferring power from the left bloc to the right is completed.

When will this happen?

The long answer is that there are a few steps which need to occur before that can happen.

First off, parliament’s speaker Andreas Norlén (or his successor, if a different speaker is elected by the new parliament) needs to task someone with forming a government. This will most likely be Ulf Kristersson, who will then need to negotiate with the other parties in his bloc to try and build enough support for a right-wing government with him as prime minister.

Parliament will then need to vote on Kristersson’s prime ministerial candidacy, with him needing to achieve at least 175 votes either approving his candidacy or abstaining from voting in order to succeed.

Following the last election in 2018, this process took 134 days, finally ending in a January Agreement – a 73-point policy document between the Social Democrats, Green Party, Centre Party and Liberals outlining policies the government must adopt in return for their support. On average, however, this process takes 19 days.

The right bloc also has a slightly larger majority in this election than the red bloc did last election: three seats to the red bloc’s one-seat majority in 2018. In addition to this, they campaigned on the basis of governing together with support from the Sweden Democrats, so the chance of the four parties coming to an agreement look promising.

Despite this, the process won’t be easy for Kristersson – the four parties disagree on many issues, as well as the question of which parties should be in government, which could complicate the process of forming a government.

The earliest possible date by which Kristersson could be nominated by the speaker for a prime ministerial vote is September 27th, when parliament opens. In this nomination, the speaker must also state which parties are expected to form the government. Therefore, this will not happen until negotiations within the four right-wing parties are complete and it is clear which parties will be included in government.

The prime ministerial vote can then occur no earlier than four days after a candidate has been nominated by the speaker, meaning the absolute earliest date possible for this vote is October 1st, although this will occur later if governmental negotiations take longer than expected.

If Kristersson is approved as Sweden’s new prime minister, his government will have to meet with the King for a skifteskonselj – a change-of-government cabinet meeting at the Royal Palace, typically a few days after the prime ministerial vote.

That is when the transition of power formally takes place, and the new government does not take up its duties until after that meeting.

So, Magdalena Andersson will remain Sweden’s prime minister leading a caretaker government until at least October 1st, maybe longer if the process of negotiating a new government drags on. In this period, her government will deal with routine issues, but will not propose any new legislation.