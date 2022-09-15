Sweden Democrats press attacks ‘extremely worrying’: rights group

The Reporters without Borders (RSF) organisation, a non-profit dedicated to defending and promoting freedom of information, criticised the Sweden Democrats in an article on its website following comments made by the party’s chief of staff, Linus Bylund.
Bylund made comments to state broadcaster SVT about “journalist rugby”, or “pushing journalists around”, later refusing to answer questions from tabloid Aftonbladet on migration policy.
Bylund complained to Aftonbladet of “having to dance to (journalists’) tune” for too long, stating that the party would now “do the opposite and we will decide when we want to speak to the media”.
“It is extremely worrying that a representative of the Swedish Democrats publicly encourages ‘pushing around’ journalists whose work is to hold politicians accountable and report in the public interest,” Erik Halkjaer, president of RSF Sweden said.
“Politicians should create favourable conditions for journalism, not undermine them,” he said.
In addition to this, RSF criticised the party for restricting the media’s access to information during the evening of the election.
The party refused press accreditation to several international media including French Le Monde and Libération, BBC World, The Local, Danish Politiken, Finnish YLE, Hufvudstadsbladet and Helsigin Sanomat, and certain left-leaning Swedish media outlets such as Flamman and Dagens ETC, all of whom were accepted to the other parties’ election night events.
Sweden is currently ranked 3rd out of 180 countries in the RSF’s 2022 World Press Freedom Index, after Denmark and Norway.
Member comments