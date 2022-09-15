Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

OPINION AND ANALYSIS

Sweden has changed for good – get ready for a bumpy ride

The rise to power of the Sweden Democrats will change Sweden in ways we can’t yet imagine. Be ready for a bumpy few years, says James Savage.

Published: 15 September 2022 17:41 CEST
Sweden has changed for good – get ready for a bumpy ride
Sweden Democrat leader Jimmie Åkesson holds an election speech in Malmö on September 10th. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

You don’t have to be very old to recall when Sweden was a model for the centre-left across the world. Twenty years ago, leftie politicians and journalists from across Europe and beyond would traipse to Stockholm to find out how the Social Democrats over seven decades of rarely-broken rule had managed to combine high taxes and strong social safety nets to create, in the words of one English journalist, the ‘most successful society the world has ever seen’.

It’s was a very different version of Sweden that the Sweden Democrats were looking to recreate when they urged voters, in sub-Trumpian style, to ‘make Sweden good again,’ but the promise was enough to catapult the party, sprung from the Nazi movement, into a position as the largest party of the election’s winning coalition.

How did it come to this?

In one sense the victory of the right-wing coalition is a result of chance – the result was so close that we could almost as easily now be talking about a historic third consecutive term with the Social Democrats in charge.

But that would be to ignore the seismic nature of what has happened.

Support for Sweden Democrats has risen at every election this century. When they entered the Riksdag in 2010 they had just under six percent of the vote; today they have over 20 percent.

The Sweden Democrats are not a normal party: yes, they have ditched their Nazi-leaning past (ostensibly at least), kicked out members who have said overtly racist things and have abandoned policies like quitting the EU that would have made it hard for them to work together with the mainstream right. Yet they still favour deportations of criminals and people accused of ‘anti-social’ behaviour, want to promote the voluntary repatriation of other immigrants and want to restrict citizenship to people who have been in the country for ten years.

The Sweden Democrats’ language and style are almost as significant as their policies. Like other populist parties, the Sweden Democrats have benefited from the rise of social media, have been masterful at using Twitter and have launched a flashy YouTube channel, Riks, to reach new audiences.

Riks has helped reveal that the Sweden Democrats’ transformation into a respectable outfit is far from complete –– it has become notorious after one of its stars, clearly several drinks in, greeted the Sweden Democrats’ electoral success by raising her left hand and saying something that sounded a lot like ‘Hell Seger’, the Swedish for ‘Sieg Heil’. One leading politician in the party caused fury for calling Islam an ‘abominable religion,’ which is ‘inherently violent’, another claimed that many journalists are ‘enemies of the nation’.

Other parties have tried to use these scandals to discredit the Sweden Democrats, but the strategy has evidently failed.

In the end, many voters felt they hadn’t been consulted about the past decade’s large-scale asylum immigration and felt none of the traditional parties represented their views. Then they looked on with horror as gangs in deprived, mostly immigrant-dominated parts of Sweden went around shooting each other while the authorities and politicians looked on helplessly.

Having been unable to keep the Sweden Democrats at bay, the parties of the mainstream right –– with the exception of Annie Lööf’s Centre Party –– decided that co-opting them was their only route back to power. It was also the only alternative to possibly eternal Social Democratic government – a powerful incentive for parties that have defined themselves in opposition to the centre-left colossus of Swedish politics.

For many people who have come to Sweden to be with loved ones, for a job, or to find refuge, the rise to power of the Sweden Democrats is a worrying moment. That worry is shared by many ordinary Swedes.

It’s important at a moment like this to keep things in proportion: the new coalition has a tiny majority and will face many internal tensions, and any radical proposals will be hard to pass in parliament. But this election result will undoubtedly affect the lives of people from other countries who live here; more broadly, having a populist, far-right party in a position of power will test Sweden’s democratic institutions at a time of immense global uncertainty. One thing is certain: a society that could once claim to be the world’s most successful is going through a rough patch. Be prepared for a bumpy four years.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

2022 SWEDISH ELECTION

So… who is currently prime minister of Sweden?

Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has now resigned. Her expected successor, Moderate leader Ulf Kristersson, has not yet been approved in parliament. So, who's running the country?

Published: 15 September 2022 14:18 CEST
So… who is currently prime minister of Sweden?

Social Democrat leader Andersson formally resigned on Thursday morning as the final votes in Sunday’s election were counted, giving the right-wing bloc a narrow three-seat majority, 176 seats to the left bloc’s 173.

However, her expected successor, Moderate leader Ulf Kristersson has not yet been appointed. Who is leading the country, and when will Kristersson take over?

The short answer is: Andersson will lead a caretaker government until the process of transferring power from the left bloc to the right is completed.

When will this happen?

The long answer is that there are a few steps which need to occur before that can happen.

First off, parliament’s speaker Andreas Norlén (or his successor, if a different speaker is elected by the new parliament) needs to task someone with forming a government. This will most likely be Ulf Kristersson, who will then need to negotiate with the other parties in his bloc to try and build enough support for a right-wing government with him as prime minister.

Parliament will then need to vote on Kristersson’s prime ministerial candidacy, with him needing to achieve at least 175 votes either approving his candidacy or abstaining from voting in order to succeed.

Following the last election in 2018, this process took 134 days, finally ending in a January Agreement – a 73-point policy document between the Social Democrats, Green Party, Centre Party and Liberals outlining policies the government must adopt in return for their support. On average, however, this process takes 19 days.

The right bloc also has a slightly larger majority in this election than the red bloc did last election: three seats to the red bloc’s one-seat majority in 2018. In addition to this, they campaigned on the basis of governing together with support from the Sweden Democrats, so the chance of the four parties coming to an agreement look promising.

Despite this, the process won’t be easy for Kristersson – the four parties disagree on many issues, as well as the question of which parties should be in government, which could complicate the process of forming a government.

The earliest possible date by which Kristersson could be nominated by the speaker for a prime ministerial vote is September 27th, when parliament opens. In this nomination, the speaker must also state which parties are expected to form the government. Therefore, this will not happen until negotiations within the four right-wing parties are complete and it is clear which parties will be included in government.

The prime ministerial vote can then occur no earlier than four days after a candidate has been nominated by the speaker, meaning the absolute earliest date possible for this vote is October 1st, although this will occur later if governmental negotiations take longer than expected.

If Kristersson is approved as Sweden’s new prime minister, his government will have to meet with the King for a skifteskonselj – a change-of-government cabinet meeting at the Royal Palace, typically a few days after the prime ministerial vote.

That is when the transition of power formally takes place, and the new government does not take up its duties until after that meeting.

So, Magdalena Andersson will remain Sweden’s prime minister leading a caretaker government until at least October 1st, maybe longer if the process of negotiating a new government drags on. In this period, her government will deal with routine issues, but will not propose any new legislation.

SHOW COMMENTS