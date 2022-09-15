Swedish PM formally tenders resignation to speaker of parliament

Andersson submitted her resignation to Andreas Norlén, speaker of the Swedish parliament, who will now start the process through which a new prime minister will be voted in.

“I have made it clear that if the Moderates change their minds and want to cooperate with me instead with the Sweden Democrats, my door is still open to Ulf Kristersson,” she said as she went into the meeting.

“I am ready to cooperate with every party apart from the Sweden Democrats. I said that before the election and I saw that after the election. But it is Ulf Kristersson who has chosen to lock himself to tightly to the Sweden Democrats.”

Norlén is now expected to hold a press conference where he will lay out the timetable and details of the coming process, which will see a new talmansrunda, a round of talks between the speaker and each party leader, after which he will decide who — in this case almost certainly Ulf Kristersson — is best placed to form a new government.

The leader of Sweden’s conservatives, Ulf Kristersson, was working to form a new government on Thursday after a narrow

election win by a coalition of right and far-right parties.

“I now begin the work of forming a new and strong government,” Kristersson said on Wednesday as vote tallies were being finalised. “Now we will restore order in Sweden!”

With 176 seats — 73 of them going to the far-right Sweden Democrats — the four-party coalition will have a slim majority over the left, which won 173, according to a tally by the country’s elections authority that includes 99.9 percent of voting offices.

Sunday’s election was so close that it took until Wednesday for tens of thousands of votes from abroad and those cast in advance to be counted to validate the results.

Acknowledging her camp’s defeat on Wednesday, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson announced that she would resign.