2022 SWEDISH ELECTION

Swedish PM formally tenders resignation to speaker of parliament

Social Democrat leader Magdalena Andersson has tendered her resignation as Sweden's Prime Minister, after her four-party bloc failed to secure a majority in the country's close-fought general election.

Published: 15 September 2022 12:37 CEST
Magdalena Andersson leaves Sweden's parliament after tendering her resignation to the Speaker. Photo: Anders Wiklund/TT

Andersson submitted her resignation to Andreas Norlén, speaker of the Swedish parliament, who will now start the process through which a new prime minister will be voted in. 

“I have made it clear that if the Moderates change their minds and want to cooperate with me instead with the Sweden Democrats, my door is still open to Ulf Kristersson,” she said as she went into the meeting.

“I am ready to cooperate with every party apart from the Sweden Democrats. I said that before the election and I saw that after the election. But it is Ulf Kristersson who has chosen to lock himself to tightly to the Sweden Democrats.” 

Norlén is now expected to hold a press conference where he will lay out the timetable and details of the coming process, which will see a new talmansrunda, a round of talks between the speaker and each party leader, after which he will decide who — in this case almost certainly Ulf Kristersson — is best placed to form a new government. 

The leader of Sweden’s conservatives, Ulf Kristersson, was working to form a new government on Thursday after a narrow
election win by a coalition of right and far-right parties.

“I now begin the work of forming a new and strong government,” Kristersson said on Wednesday as vote tallies were being finalised. “Now we will restore order in Sweden!”

With 176 seats — 73 of them going to the far-right Sweden Democrats — the four-party coalition will have a slim majority over the left, which won 173, according to a tally by the country’s elections authority that includes 99.9 percent of voting offices.

Sunday’s election was so close that it took until Wednesday for tens of thousands of votes from abroad and those cast in advance to be counted to validate the results.

Acknowledging her camp’s defeat on Wednesday, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson announced that she would resign.

2022 SWEDISH ELECTION

Swedish Election Authority hit by three cyber attacks on day of vote

Sweden's Election authority has been hit by three DDoS cyber attacks in the space of less than 24 hours on the day of Sweden's general election.

Published: 11 September 2022 23:46 CEST
According to the authority’s executives, the  authority’s val.se website has been battling severe technical problems as a result of the attacks. 

“There have been three DDoS attacks against val.se, one yesterday and two today. The most recent one is still happening,” Anna Nyqvist, head of the authority’s secretariat, told Sweden’s TT newswire. “We have not yet managed to ascertain the extent to which visitors to the cite have been affected.”

She said that the attacks had been reported to the police. 

She would not comment on whether the DDoS attacks had contributed to the delays the authority has had in handing over data on results over to the media. 

During the election, Sweden’s regional governments have also faced problems with their telephone exchanges. 

“This meant that reporting coming in from the municipalities and regional governments was slowed down for a period. This problem was solved after 15 minutes,” Nyqvist said. 

“The election result is not in danger,” she said. 

