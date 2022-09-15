Read news from:
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

PM concedes election defeat, inflation soars, Liberal MP pledges to block SD, and bad news for house prices: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 15 September 2022 11:24 CEST
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
An election poster for Liberal youth party leader Romina Pourmokhtari. Photo: Henrik Montgomery/TT

Swedish PM concedes defeat after tight general election

Sweden’s Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has conceded defeat in Sweden’s general election, after the opposition right bloc gained one extra seat in Wednesday’s count of late and overseas votes.

“It’s a thin majority, but it is a majority, so tomorrow I will therefore request my dismissal as prime minister and responsibility for the process will pass to the Speaker and the Parliament,” Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said in a press conference on Wednesday evening.

The four parties supporting Ulf Kristersson for prime minister have 176 mandates to the 173 mandates held by the four parties backing Andersson. One mandate moved from the Social Democrats to the Moderates in the Wednesday count of late arriving advance votes, and overseas votes.

Sweden’s speaker Andreas Norlén is expected to nominate Ulf Kristersson as the first person to go up for a vote in parliament to be Prime Minister. Kristersson needs at least 175 MPs to either vote for him or abstain to be appointed.

Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson said in video posted on Facebook that he was “now beginning work to set up a new, dynamic government”.

“Sweden has an election result. The voters have spoken,” he said. “The Moderates and the other parties on my side had got the mandate for change that we asked for,” he wrote. “I will now start the work to set up a new, dynamic government.”

Sweden Democrat leader Jimmie Åkesson, whose party is the unquestioned winner in the election, wrote in a post on Facebook that “now the work begins to make Sweden good again”.

“These election successes, both for the blue-yellow side and for our party, bring a heavy responsibility towards the voters, he said, “and that responsibility is going to be handled in the best way and with the deepest respect.”

Swedish vocab: att avgå – to resign 

Inflation soars 9 percent in latest figures 

Inflation in Sweden hit 9 percent in August, according to the latest numbers by Statistics Sweden (SCB). This was a rise from 8 percent in July, and slightly ahead of the 8.8 percent prediction made by Bloomberg. 

Swedish vocab: en prognos – a predication 

Liberal youth party head Romina Pourmokhtari resigns

Romina Pourmokhtari, head of the Liberal party’s youth party, and one of this year’s new MPs, has promised to vote down any government which includes the far-right Sweden Democrats. 

“We took this decision at our national congress,” she wrote.  “I stood for this election to protect human rights and the freedom of individuals. That’s where we Liberals are going to have to put our energy in the coming years. 

The Sweden Democrats’ leader Jimmie Åkesson has said that his first preference is for his party to have ministerial posts in the new government, but he has stressed that this is not a red line, and that his priority is to drive through the party’s desired reforms. 

Swedish vocab: att lägga krutet – to put one’s energy into (literally, put the gunpowder). 

State mortgage lender expects even rates and larger house price drop

Sweden’s state-owned mortgage bank, SBAB, now expects Sweden’s core interest rate to rise to 2.25 percent at the start of next year, pushing house prices to fall by 20 percent from peak to the coming trough. 

“The fresh high inflation numbers from statistics Sweden will hardly have been sweet music for the Riskbank,” Robert Boije, the bank’s chief economist, said in a press message. “The Riksbank finds itself facing difficult decisions, where the only way high inflation rates and the risk of rapidly rising inflation can be handled will at the same time risk unnecessarily high unemployment.” 

Swedish vocab: ljuv music – sweet, or dulcet music 

