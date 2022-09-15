For members
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
PM concedes election defeat, inflation soars, Liberal MP pledges to block SD, and bad news for house prices: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 15 September 2022 11:24 CEST
An election poster for Liberal youth party leader Romina Pourmokhtari. Photo: Henrik Montgomery/TT
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Sweden Democrat unemployment payments demand, talk of new Centre leader, Hédi Fried protest, and why Soc Dems lost the election: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 14 September 2022 08:16 CEST
