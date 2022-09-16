IKEA U-turn on sausage price hike amid public outcry

IKEA justified the price increase with the fact that the company’s vegetarian alternative should be cheaper than the standard meat-based sausage for climate reasons.
They planned to reduce the price of vegetarian sausages at the flat-pack furniture chain by 50 percent, from 10 kronor to just 5.
Now, the company has announced that they will not increase the price of the meat sausage, with both sausages costing 5 kronor, vegetarian or otherwise.
“A sausage is a sausage, no matter its form,” the company wrote in a statement.
When asked how he thought customers may respond to the decision, he said that he “can imagine that it might stir up some feelings, but we hope for a positive reaction”.
Competitor Biltema, which specialises in tools and car supplies and is also known for its 5 kronor hotdog, responded to IKEA’s price hike plans with its own campaign, featuring a Biltema hotdog, a 5 kronor price tag, and the text “why pay more?”
