‘Sweden was better than this’: Foreigners respond to far-right breakthrough

The far-right party was the overwhelming victor in Sunday’s general election, gaining 11 new parliamentary seats and giving the four parties supporting Ulf Kristersson the three-seat advantage they need to topple the ruling Social Democrats after eight years in power.
As many as 67 percent of the nearly 700 people who responded to the poll described themselves as “worried” about the prospect of the party gaining huge influence in Sweden’s parliament.
Several said they were afraid it would now become even harder for foreigners both to move to Sweden and to move over their relatives and other loved ones.
“Immigration and reunification is already difficult enough. With SD [The Sweden Democrats] it’s only going to get worse,” wrote Mark Smit, a Dutchman living in Småland.
Emma Anderson said she was worried that “stricter citizenship requirements” might prevent her husband from applying when he becomes eligible in 2024, while Catalina Martinez Ascencio, a psychologist studying at Lund University, complained that foreigners were already facing long waits for permits from the Migration Agency, with new rules coming “every year”.
“Those non-Europeans have been dealing with uncertainty and the fact that their effort might not count in the end,” she said.
Member comments
Great to read the comments here, good to see my worry/disappointment is reflected by my fellow immigrants. It’s a really grim time, and there will be more worry over the next few months. I don’t think normal Swede’s realise just how hard it is to ‘make it’ here.
Also, it amused me that the only person who voiced support of SD was an brit and an ex-cop. “You can take the man out of the UK police, but you can’t take the UK police out of the man” comes to mind.
What a garbage article that you have published, at the very least this should be labeled as an opinion piece.
@Andreas; I don’t think labeling it differently would have changed the way you responded. It’s quite typical of people like you with far-right ideology. Look at the comments underneath this article on GP. Many are attacking the writer with nasty words just because she expressed her opinion about the dangers of SD. The free press and freedom of speech are your enemies.
https://www.gp.se/kultur/kultur/under-valnatten-blev-vi-m%C3%B6rdarens-mamma-1.80979141
Sweden was better, now it will get worse.