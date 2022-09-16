Read news from:
2022 SWEDISH ELECTION

‘Sweden was better than this’: Foreigners respond to far-right breakthrough

A clear majority of respondents to The Local's Twitter poll said they were "worried" about the Sweden Democrats finally gaining real political power, with many fearing tougher residency and citizenship rules and a rise in racism, intolerance, and populism.

Published: 16 September 2022 12:19 CEST
Jimmie Åkesson dances on stage to celebrate his party's election result on Sunday. Photo: Stefan Jerrevång/TT

The far-right party was the overwhelming victor in Sunday’s general election, gaining 11 new parliamentary seats and giving the four parties supporting Ulf Kristersson the three-seat advantage they need to topple the ruling Social Democrats after eight years in power. 

As many as 67 percent of the nearly 700 people who responded to the poll described themselves as “worried” about the prospect of the party gaining huge influence in Sweden’s parliament. 

Several said they were afraid it would now become even harder for foreigners both to move to Sweden and to move over their relatives and other loved ones. 

“Immigration and reunification is already difficult enough. With SD [The Sweden Democrats] it’s only going to get worse,” wrote Mark Smit, a Dutchman living in Småland.

Emma Anderson said she was worried that “stricter citizenship requirements” might prevent her husband from applying when he becomes eligible in 2024, while Catalina Martinez Ascencio, a psychologist studying at Lund University, complained that foreigners were already facing long waits for permits from the Migration Agency, with new rules coming “every year”.  

“Those non-Europeans have been dealing with uncertainty and the fact that their effort might not count in the end,” she said.

It was not just the practical hurdles that concerned The Local’s followers, but also the prospect that Sweden will now change, with several respondents fearing that the country would now follow the same populist trajectory they had seen in their home countries. 
“Racism, xenophobia, and Islamophobia is being normalized,” Smit said. “This is making Sweden a worse place to live. The Netherlands lifted the Cordon Sanitaire [a refusal from other parties to cooperate with the far-right]  in 2010 and it’s been downhill from there. I have not missed that rotten political environment for a second. Sweden was better than this.” 
“Look at what’s happened to the UK in its lurch to the right – fed by fake news and fear of ‘the other’,” said Paul Malyon, who lives between Sweden and the UK. “Sweden needs to avoid any of the risks posed by the right or it could end up broken too.” 
David Munro, a Brit living in Malmö, also warned of the risk of “potential Trumpification/Borisation”.
“The hardline immigration line and clear presence of racists in the party is very worrying,” he wrote. “SD’s attempts to clear out bigots seems to have been as successful as the integration projects they criticise.” 
Iain, whose full name is not available in his Twitter account, said he was worried that the Moderate, Liberal and Christian Democrats would end up enabling “far-right policies such as undermining of press freedom, the independent judiciary, and with it democracy itself.” 
“All three of them should be ashamed,” he wrote. 

A minority of respondents welcomed the party’s new influence, however, expressing hope that they would force Sweden’s new government to tackle problems caused by excessive immigration. 
“The reason education, health and law and order are failing is because resources were re-allocated to care for a million new residents,” said Steven Trusler, a retired British police officer living in Dalarna.
“There was no issue taking some but the government went too far and forgot their primary objective which is caring for its own citizens. The rise of SD was and continues to be inevitable whilst other political parties still fail to grasp the realities of what they did.”

Member comments

  1. Great to read the comments here, good to see my worry/disappointment is reflected by my fellow immigrants. It’s a really grim time, and there will be more worry over the next few months. I don’t think normal Swede’s realise just how hard it is to ‘make it’ here.

    Also, it amused me that the only person who voiced support of SD was an brit and an ex-cop. “You can take the man out of the UK police, but you can’t take the UK police out of the man” comes to mind.

  3. @Andreas; I don’t think labeling it differently would have changed the way you responded. It’s quite typical of people like you with far-right ideology. Look at the comments underneath this article on GP. Many are attacking the writer with nasty words just because she expressed her opinion about the dangers of SD. The free press and freedom of speech are your enemies.

    https://www.gp.se/kultur/kultur/under-valnatten-blev-vi-m%C3%B6rdarens-mamma-1.80979141

    Sweden was better, now it will get worse.

OPINION AND ANALYSIS

Sweden has changed for good – get ready for a bumpy ride

The rise to power of the Sweden Democrats will change Sweden in ways we can’t yet imagine. Be ready for a bumpy few years, says James Savage.

Published: 15 September 2022 17:41 CEST
Sweden has changed for good – get ready for a bumpy ride

You don’t have to be very old to recall when Sweden was a model for the centre-left across the world. Twenty years ago, leftie politicians and journalists from across Europe and beyond would traipse to Stockholm to find out how the Social Democrats over seven decades of rarely-broken rule had managed to combine high taxes and strong social safety nets to create, in the words of one English journalist, the ‘most successful society the world has ever seen’.

It’s was a very different version of Sweden that the Sweden Democrats were looking to recreate when they urged voters, in sub-Trumpian style, to ‘make Sweden good again,’ but the promise was enough to catapult the party, sprung from the Nazi movement, into a position as the largest party of the election’s winning coalition.

How did it come to this?

In one sense the victory of the right-wing coalition is a result of chance – the result was so close that we could almost as easily now be talking about a historic third consecutive term with the Social Democrats in charge.

But that would be to ignore the seismic nature of what has happened.

Support for Sweden Democrats has risen at every election this century. When they entered the Riksdag in 2010 they had just under six percent of the vote; today they have over 20 percent.

The Sweden Democrats are not a normal party: yes, they have ditched their Nazi-leaning past (ostensibly at least), kicked out members who have said overtly racist things and have abandoned policies like quitting the EU that would have made it hard for them to work together with the mainstream right. Yet they still favour deportations of criminals and people accused of ‘anti-social’ behaviour, want to promote the voluntary repatriation of other immigrants and want to restrict citizenship to people who have been in the country for ten years.

The Sweden Democrats’ language and style are almost as significant as their policies. Like other populist parties, the Sweden Democrats have benefited from the rise of social media, have been masterful at using Twitter and have launched a flashy YouTube channel, Riks, to reach new audiences.

Riks has helped reveal that the Sweden Democrats’ transformation into a respectable outfit is far from complete –– it has become notorious after one of its stars, clearly several drinks in, greeted the Sweden Democrats’ electoral success by raising her left hand and saying something that sounded a lot like ‘Hell Seger’, the Swedish for ‘Sieg Heil’. One leading politician in the party caused fury for calling Islam an ‘abominable religion,’ which is ‘inherently violent’, another claimed that many journalists are ‘enemies of the nation’.

Other parties have tried to use these scandals to discredit the Sweden Democrats, but the strategy has evidently failed.

In the end, many voters felt they hadn’t been consulted about the past decade’s large-scale asylum immigration and felt none of the traditional parties represented their views. Then they looked on with horror as gangs in deprived, mostly immigrant-dominated parts of Sweden went around shooting each other while the authorities and politicians looked on helplessly.

Having been unable to keep the Sweden Democrats at bay, the parties of the mainstream right –– with the exception of Annie Lööf’s Centre Party –– decided that co-opting them was their only route back to power. It was also the only alternative to possibly eternal Social Democratic government – a powerful incentive for parties that have defined themselves in opposition to the centre-left colossus of Swedish politics.

For many people who have come to Sweden to be with loved ones, for a job, or to find refuge, the rise to power of the Sweden Democrats is a worrying moment. That worry is shared by many ordinary Swedes.

It’s important at a moment like this to keep things in proportion: the new coalition has a tiny majority and will face many internal tensions, and any radical proposals will be hard to pass in parliament. But this election result will undoubtedly affect the lives of people from other countries who live here; more broadly, having a populist, far-right party in a position of power will test Sweden’s democratic institutions at a time of immense global uncertainty. One thing is certain: a society that could once claim to be the world’s most successful is going through a rough patch. Be prepared for a bumpy four years.

