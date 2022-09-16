‘Sweden was better than this’: Foreigners respond to far-right breakthrough

The far-right party was the overwhelming victor in Sunday’s general election, gaining 11 new parliamentary seats and giving the four parties supporting Ulf Kristersson the three-seat advantage they need to topple the ruling Social Democrats after eight years in power.

As many as 67 percent of the nearly 700 people who responded to the poll described themselves as “worried” about the prospect of the party gaining huge influence in Sweden’s parliament.

Several said they were afraid it would now become even harder for foreigners both to move to Sweden and to move over their relatives and other loved ones.

“Immigration and reunification is already difficult enough. With SD [The Sweden Democrats] it’s only going to get worse,” wrote Mark Smit, a Dutchman living in Småland.

Emma Anderson said she was worried that “stricter citizenship requirements” might prevent her husband from applying when he becomes eligible in 2024, while Catalina Martinez Ascencio, a psychologist studying at Lund University, complained that foreigners were already facing long waits for permits from the Migration Agency, with new rules coming “every year”.

“Those non-Europeans have been dealing with uncertainty and the fact that their effort might not count in the end,” she said.

It was not just the practical hurdles that concerned The Local’s followers, but also the prospect that Sweden will now change, with several respondents fearing that the country would now follow the same populist trajectory they had seen in their home countries.

“Racism, xenophobia, and Islamophobia is being normalized,” Smit said. “This is making Sweden a worse place to live. The Netherlands lifted the Cordon Sanitaire [a refusal from other parties to cooperate with the far-right] in 2010 and it’s been downhill from there. I have not missed that rotten political environment for a second. Sweden was better than this.”

“Look at what’s happened to the UK in its lurch to the right – fed by fake news and fear of ‘the other’,” said Paul Malyon, who lives between Sweden and the UK. “Sweden needs to avoid any of the risks posed by the right or it could end up broken too.”

David Munro, a Brit living in Malmö, also warned of the risk of “potential Trumpification/Borisation”.

“The hardline immigration line and clear presence of racists in the party is very worrying,” he wrote. “SD’s attempts to clear out bigots seems to have been as successful as the integration projects they criticise.”

Iain, whose full name is not available in his Twitter account, said he was worried that the Moderate, Liberal and Christian Democrats would end up enabling “far-right policies such as undermining of press freedom, the independent judiciary, and with it democracy itself.”

“All three of them should be ashamed,” he wrote.

A minority of respondents welcomed the party’s new influence, however, expressing hope that they would force Sweden’s new government to tackle problems caused by excessive immigration.

“The reason education, health and law and order are failing is because resources were re-allocated to care for a million new residents,” said Steven Trusler, a retired British police officer living in Dalarna.

“There was no issue taking some but the government went too far and forgot their primary objective which is caring for its own citizens. The rise of SD was and continues to be inevitable whilst other political parties still fail to grasp the realities of what they did.”