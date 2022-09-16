For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Excess mortality, Lööf goes, Swedish PM meets with speaker, and press group criticise Sweden Democrats: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 16 September 2022 08:08 CEST

TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
PM concedes election defeat, inflation soars, Liberal MP pledges to block SD, and bad news for house prices: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 15 September 2022 11:24 CEST
