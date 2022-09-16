Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Excess mortality, Lööf goes, Swedish PM meets with speaker, and press group criticise Sweden Democrats: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 16 September 2022 08:08 CEST
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Swedish excess mortality over pandemic ‘lowest in Europe’ after Norway 

Only Norway has had lower excess mortality than Sweden during the Covid-19 pandemic, and since January 2021, Sweden has had the lowest excess mortality in the whole of Europe, according to a new analysis of national data. 

Excess mortality — the number of people who die in a month or year compared to the long-term average over the same period — is seen as one of the best data points for comparing how well or badly countries handled the pandemic, as it is less affected by differences in reporting. 

Nearly 20,000 Swedes died from Covid-19 during the pandemic, of whom 17,700 were over 70 years old, and between March and May 2020, excess mortality in Sweden was the fifth highest in the EU, EEA and EFTA. 

But since then, deaths have been below average. 

“If you want to be crass, I think the main reason is that there were fewer of the most vulnerable people still alive in Sweden,” said Fredrik Charpentier Ljungqvist, an assistant professor in History and Physical Geography at Stockholm University. “That’s the only reason I can see in the demographic data which might explain the drop off in excess mortality in the second half of the pandemic.” 

Swedish vocab: sårbara – vulnerable 

Annie Lööf to step down as Centre Party leader

The leader of Sweden’s Centre Party has announced that she is stepping down as leader of the party she has led since 2011.

Lööf, whose centre-right party broke from its former allies on the right over their support for the far-right Sweden Democrats, said she would stay on as leader until the party had selected a replacement. As she resigned she said she was “standing tall” in the knowledge that she had stuck to her principles, a reference to her party’s refusal to cooperate with the Sweden Democrats even at the cost of supporting the left-wing Social Democrats in government.

“I have done my part and I know that there are others who are not going to let hate win.”

She was, she said, “convinced that there are other forces which will push back when the limits of decency are being passed”.

At the press conference, Lööf said that her decision had been partly influenced by the threats and abusive posts online she has faced since even before leaving the right-wing Alliance and giving her party’s support to the Social Democrats.

Swedish vocab: att komma till skada – to be harmed 

Swedish PM formally tenders resignation to Speaker of parliament

Andersson submitted her resignation to Andreas Norlén, speaker of the Swedish parliament, who will now start the process through which a new prime minister will be voted in.

“I have made it clear that if the Moderates change their minds and want to cooperate with me instead with the Sweden Democrats, my door is still open to Ulf Kristersson,” she said as she went into the meeting.

“I am ready to cooperate with every party apart from the Sweden Democrats. I said that before the election and I said that after the election. But it is Ulf Kristersson who has chosen to tie himself too tightly to the Sweden Democrats.”

Norlén is now expected to hold a press conference where he will lay out the timetable and details of the coming process, which will see a new talmansrunda, a round of talks between the speaker and each party leader, after which he will decide who — in this case almost certainly Ulf Kristersson — is best placed to form a new government.

Swedish vocab: att begära ens entledigande – to request to resign

Sweden Democrats press attacks ‘extremely worrying’: rights group

The Reporters without Borders (RSF) organisation, a non-profit dedicated to defending and promoting freedom of information, criticised the Sweden Democrats in an article on its website following comments made by the party’s chief of staff, Linus Bylund.

Bylund made comments to state broadcaster SVT about “journalist rugby”, or “pushing journalists around”, later refusing to answer questions from tabloid Aftonbladet on migration policy.

Bylund complained to Aftonbladet of “having to dance to (journalists’) tune” for too long, stating that the party would now “do the opposite and we will decide when we want to speak to the media”.

“It is extremely worrying that a representative of the Swedish Democrats publicly encourages ‘pushing around’ journalists whose work is to hold politicians accountable and report in the public interest,” Erik Halkjaer, president of RSF Sweden said.

“Politicians should create favourable conditions for journalism, not undermine them,” he added.

Swedish vocab: att ställa dem till svars – to hold them accountable 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

PM concedes election defeat, inflation soars, Liberal MP pledges to block SD, and bad news for house prices: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 15 September 2022 11:24 CEST
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Swedish PM concedes defeat after tight general election

Sweden’s Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has conceded defeat in Sweden’s general election, after the opposition right bloc gained one extra seat in Wednesday’s count of late and overseas votes.

“It’s a thin majority, but it is a majority, so tomorrow I will therefore request my dismissal as prime minister and responsibility for the process will pass to the Speaker and the Parliament,” Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said in a press conference on Wednesday evening.

The four parties supporting Ulf Kristersson for prime minister have 176 mandates to the 173 mandates held by the four parties backing Andersson. One mandate moved from the Social Democrats to the Moderates in the Wednesday count of late arriving advance votes, and overseas votes.

Sweden’s speaker Andreas Norlén is expected to nominate Ulf Kristersson as the first person to go up for a vote in parliament to be Prime Minister. Kristersson needs at least 175 MPs to either vote for him or abstain to be appointed.

Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson said in video posted on Facebook that he was “now beginning work to set up a new, dynamic government”.

“Sweden has an election result. The voters have spoken,” he said. “The Moderates and the other parties on my side had got the mandate for change that we asked for,” he wrote. “I will now start the work to set up a new, dynamic government.”

Sweden Democrat leader Jimmie Åkesson, whose party is the unquestioned winner in the election, wrote in a post on Facebook that “now the work begins to make Sweden good again”.

“These election successes, both for the blue-yellow side and for our party, bring a heavy responsibility towards the voters, he said, “and that responsibility is going to be handled in the best way and with the deepest respect.”

Swedish vocab: att avgå – to resign 

Inflation soars 9 percent in latest figures 

Inflation in Sweden hit 9 percent in August, according to the latest numbers by Statistics Sweden (SCB). This was a rise from 8 percent in July, and slightly ahead of the 8.8 percent prediction made by Bloomberg. 

Swedish vocab: en prognos – a predication 

Liberal youth party head Romina Pourmokhtari resigns

Romina Pourmokhtari, head of the Liberal party’s youth party, and one of this year’s new MPs, has promised to vote down any government which includes the far-right Sweden Democrats. 

“We took this decision at our national congress,” she wrote.  “I stood for this election to protect human rights and the freedom of individuals. That’s where we Liberals are going to have to put our energy in the coming years. 

The Sweden Democrats’ leader Jimmie Åkesson has said that his first preference is for his party to have ministerial posts in the new government, but he has stressed that this is not a red line, and that his priority is to drive through the party’s desired reforms. 

Swedish vocab: att lägga krutet – to put one’s energy into (literally, put the gunpowder). 

State mortgage lender expects even rates and larger house price drop

Sweden’s state-owned mortgage bank, SBAB, now expects Sweden’s core interest rate to rise to 2.25 percent at the start of next year, pushing house prices to fall by 20 percent from peak to the coming trough. 

“The fresh high inflation numbers from statistics Sweden will hardly have been sweet music for the Riskbank,” Robert Boije, the bank’s chief economist, said in a press message. “The Riksbank finds itself facing difficult decisions, where the only way high inflation rates and the risk of rapidly rising inflation can be handled will at the same time risk unnecessarily high unemployment.” 

Swedish vocab: ljuv music – sweet, or dulcet music 

SHOW COMMENTS