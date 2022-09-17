PODCAST: What are the Sweden Democrats’ plans for immigrants?

In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by The Local’s Becky Waterton, Richard Orange and James Savage to analyse the election result, discuss likely government constellations, and examine how the Sweden Democrats want to limit the rights of immigrants.

You can listen to the episode HERE.

With so much on the agenda it’s hard to narrow down a recommended reading list but our 2022 Swedish Election section will give you what you need to know.

And for our main topic, don’t miss:

