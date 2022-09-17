Read news from:
SWEDEN IN FOCUS

PODCAST: What are the Sweden Democrats’ plans for immigrants?

All the latest election fallout on The Local's regular news podcast.

Published: 17 September 2022 08:41 CEST
In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by The Local’s Becky Waterton, Richard Orange and James Savage to analyse the election result, discuss likely government constellations, and examine how the Sweden Democrats want to limit the rights of immigrants

With so much on the agenda it’s hard to narrow down a recommended reading list but our 2022 Swedish Election section will give you what you need to know. 

And for our main topic, don’t miss:

SWEDEN IN FOCUS

PODCAST: What next for Sweden as far right catches scent of real power?

A special election edition of The Local's regular news podcast.

Published: 12 September 2022 19:58 CEST
In this special election episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by The Local’s Becky Waterton, Richard Orange, and James Savage, who puts in a post-meeting late appearance.

On a day when it appears that the right bloc could be tasked with forming a government (although this is not yet certain), we look at how each of the parties has performed, how significant it is that the far-right Sweden Democrats have become bigger than the conservative Moderates, and how a Moderate-led government would rule Sweden

