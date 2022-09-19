IN PICS: Sweden’s King and Queen attend funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

King Charles III led the procession that followed the late Queen’s coffin from Westminster Hall into Westminster Abbey, where her “lifelong sense of duty” was remembered in a service led by the Dean of Westminster, David Hoyle.
King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia were among the 2,000 guests who attended the service, who included representatives of almost all of Europe’s royal families.
Below you can see them entering the church behind The Netherlands’ Queen Beatrix, followed by The Netherland’s King Willem-Alexander, and his wife Queen Maxima.
Walking behind King Carl XVI Gustaf (and like him wearing a blue sash) is Spain’s King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia.
Once in place, the Swedish Royal couple stood solemnly, with Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II behind them.
