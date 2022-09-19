Read news from:
ROYAL

IN PICS: Sweden’s King and Queen attend funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden were among the royal guests attending the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey in London. See them arriving, entering the church, and following the service.

Published: 19 September 2022 16:27 CEST
Updated: 19 September 2022 17:51 CEST
Photo: Phil Noble/AP

King Charles III led the procession that followed the late Queen’s coffin from Westminster Hall into Westminster Abbey, where her “lifelong sense of duty” was remembered in a service led by the Dean of Westminster, David Hoyle.

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia were among the 2,000 guests who attended the service, who included representatives of almost all of Europe’s royal families. 

Below you can see them entering the church behind The Netherlands’ Queen Beatrix, followed by The Netherland’s King Willem-Alexander, and his wife Queen Maxima.

Walking behind King Carl XVI Gustaf (and like him wearing a blue sash) is Spain’s King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia.

Photo: Gareth Cattermole/AP

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia in the centre of a group of European Royalty at the funeral. Photo: AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool) XVLM167

Once in place, the Swedish Royal couple stood solemnly, with Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II behind them. 

Photo: Phil Noble/AP
 
The couple arrived in London on Sunday evening, after which they attended a reception hosted by King Charles III. 
 

Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia arrive for a reception hosted by King Charles III for Heads of State and Official Overseas Guests, at Buckingham Palace in London, ahead of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, Sunday Sept. 18, 2022. (Dan Charity/AP)
 

ROYAL

Royal husband: ‘Britain should not leave the EU’

The British-American husband of a Swedish princess has blamed the UK's decision to leave the EU on low turnout by voters supporting the remain campaign.

Published: 25 July 2016 11:41 CEST
Updated: 25 July 2016 23:01 CEST
Sweden's Princess Madeleine and her British-American husband Chris O'Neill. Photo: Mikael Fritzon/TT

Diverting from traditional Swedish royal protocol of staying neutral on political issues, Chris O'Neill, who is married to Sweden's Princess Madeleine, admitted that he would have liked to see a different outcome in the United Kingdom's Brexit vote.

Speaking to the tabloid Expressen, the London-based businessman said: “Considering my work, you probably get what I think of Brexit. Of course Britain should not leave.”

“I think the leave side won because it was those who are unhappy and want Britain out of the EU who voted. If more who wanted to remain had gone to the polling stations things would have been different.”

Britain voted 52-48 to leave the EU with a national turnout of more than 70 percent on June 23rd. But for many on both sides of the camp, the post-referendum debate has been marred by uncertainty, retracted promises and political infighting.

“What's happening now is not good,” commented O'Neill.

The 42-year-old is currently holidaying on the Swedish island of Öland, where the Royal Family owns a summer residence. He is joined by his wife and their children, Princess Leonore and Prince Nicolas.

Unlike the other spouses of Madeleine's royal siblings, O'Neill holds no royal title and is usually referred to only as “Mr O'Neill” in official communcations by the Royal Court. He reportedly declined a Prince title to be able to retain his dual British-American nationality and continue his work.

Born in London, O'Neill, whose father is a US citizen, met Madeleine in New York. The couple lived there until they moved to London in 2015, with a short stint in Stockholm.

In the interview with Expressen, he declined to choose between the candidates in the upcoming US presidential election, but hinted that he would prefer Hillary Clinton over Donald Trump.

“I can say as much as this, if Clinton is elected we will have women running three out of five of the world's leading economies. That would be amazing,” he said, referring also to UK Prime Minister Theresa May and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

O'Neill, who runs payment solutions company Wilton Payments, said that he and the family are likely to stay in London for the next two to three years so that he can continue his international work. Last year he grabbed headlines when he remarked that he is the one “who puts food on the table” in the family.

“I travel a lot, but I'm maybe 75 percent of the time in London. The trips I make to for example Zürich or Milan are day trips, so that I don't have to spend the night at a hotel,” he told Expressen on Sunday.

Chris O'Neill's comments in Expressen were translated from Swedish into English by The Local and may therefore not reflect the exact words he used in his original interview, which we understand he gave in English.