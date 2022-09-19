Moderate Party leader: ‘We want to create a government for all Swedes’

“My goal is clear,” Kristersson said after the meeting, which started at 10.30am. “I want to build a government for all Swedes. All Swedes who are now worried about different things in our society. I want to build a government that brings people together and doesn’t split them, which unites and does not divide. From a divided country to a united one.”
He said that he had told Andreas Norlén, Speaker of the parliament, that his negotiations with the Christian Democrats, Sweden Democrats and the Liberals had been proceeding well since they began on Thursday.
“My message to the Speaker was that the negotiations are going well, that they cover all issues, and that they cover everything around the political direction of a new government, that they cover the ability to cooperate in parliament,” he said. “These are very broad negotiations and nothing is ready until it’s ready.”
Seven of the eight leaders of Sweden’s parliamentary parties are meeting Norlén on Monday morning, with the Speaker holding a press conference at 2.30pm to announce whether he has yet made a decision on who to nominate as the first candidate to go out and try to secure the support of enough of the other parliamentary parties to be able to pass a prime ministerial vote in parliament.
When Sweden Democrat leader Jimmie Åkesson was interviewed after his meeting with the Speaker, he reiterated that while his goal was for his party to have ministerial posts in the new government, policy issues were the priority.
“For me, personally, and for my party, the policies are what are most important,” he said.
When asked if he aimed for his party to have ministerial posts, and chairmanship positions in the parliament’s committees, he said that his party was calling for both of these things.
“Sweden would be in a better condition with a majority government,” he said on the issue of whether his party should be in the coalition. “
“It would be pretty reasonable if we had them,” he said of has party getting chair positions in parliamentary committees.
Norlén will meet the parties in order of the number of mandates they secured in the election on September 11th:
10.30 Moderates
10.55 Sweden Democrats
11.20 Centre Party
11.45 Left Party
12.10 Green Party
13.00 Christian Democrats
13.25 Liberals
