For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Moderate party leader nominated as PM candidate, Stockholm exchange hits year low, and immigrant party Nyans officially the biggest of the 'other parties': find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 20 September 2022 08:02 CEST
An activist for the newly started Nyans party hands out voting slips at a polling station on election day. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT
For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Speaker to meet party leaders, Liberals slammed by MEPs, how climate issues were ignored in the election and other news from Sweden in our roundup on Monday.
Published: 19 September 2022 08:17 CEST
Updated: 19 September 2022 10:44 CEST
Updated: 19 September 2022 10:44 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments