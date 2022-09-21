Read news from:
2022 SWEDISH ELECTION

Sweden’s right-wing bloc ‘agreed on stricter migration policy’: report

The four parties backing Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson to become Sweden's next Prime Minister have already agreed on stricter migration and crime policies, a source has told the Aftonbladet newspaper.

Published: 21 September 2022 17:46 CEST
Liberal party leader Johan Pehrson is embraced by his party secretary Maria Nilsson at the end of the party's election vigil. Photo: Christine Olsson/TT

According to the source, who the paper said “had insight into the negotiations to form a new government”, the four parties have also reached agreement on who should be voted in as Speaker of the country’s Riksdag parliament when the role goes up for a vote on Monday. 

“We are counting on all parties sticking to [the agreed] line,” the source told the newspaper. “Everything is being negotiated as one comprehensive solution, as a packet, and the role of Speaker is part of that whole.” 

“We are agreed that we should have a stricter migration policy, and we are also agreed on having longer prison sentences for criminals,” the source added. 

The talks between the Kristersson’s Moderate Party, the Sweden Democrats, the Christian Democrats, and the Liberal Party have been continuing for ten days, with most of the negotiations taking place at the Moderate Party’s premises, and precautions taken so that as little as possible leaks from the discussions. 

“We are not telling people where the negotiations are taking place, when they are taking place, or exactly who is involved,” the source told the newspaper. “This is about making sure that those sitting down and negotiating should be able to do it in peace.”  

The talks began on the Monday after the election with one-on-one meetings between Kristersson and the other three party leaders.

But according to the newspaper’s sources, the talks have since then been led by the party officials responsible for the various policy areas, with party leaders only becoming involved to resolve the most difficult issues that come up. 

According to the source, the talks are expected to take a few more weeks. 

“It could take a little bit of time,” the source said. “It might take a few weeks or so. But it will definitely not take 134 days.” 

2022 SWEDISH ELECTION

Sweden’s new immigrant party gets first elected position

Sweden's new immigrant party, Nyans, has won a council seat in the port city of Landskrona, the first elected position it has won since it was founded in 2019.

Published: 21 September 2022 09:58 CEST
Ever since the September 11 election, it has been touch and go whether the party would make it over the two percent threshold to enter the council in the Landskrona, but after the vote count was finally complete on Wednesday morning, the party had gained its first council seat. 

“It feels super exciting to get the chance to affect and experience how political work takes place on the city council,” the party’s lead candidate Sead Busuladzic, told Sweden’s public broadcaster SVT.

“You don’t get that much influence with only one mandate, but we want to raise the importance of issues around integration and segregation, and around creating more meeting places where people’s prejudices can be challenged. Too many people live in their own bubbles and don’t meet one another.”  

Landskrona was also the city where the far-right Sweden Democrats first broke through in a big way, back in 2006, winning 22 percent of the votes in the municipal election and gaining eight seats on the local council. 

Although Nyans (which translates as “nuance” in English) is open to people of all faiths and backgrounds on paper, it particularly seeks to appeal to and represent Muslim immigrants and has called for Muslims to be declared an official minority in the country. 

The party has faced criticism for running populist campaigns in the election, such as one accusing the social services departments in Swedish municipalities of forcibly taking Muslim children into care. It has also been criticised for campaigning in local elections on issues that can only be determined at a national level, or in the case of the Israel-Palestine conflict, at an international one. 

Busuladzic said that he planned to focus on issues that affected Landskrona in particular. 

“We are going to follow national politics to a certain extent, but we are also going to publish a local programme where we raise issues that are important for Landskrona alone. I hope we can be a positive force so that we do not disappoint our voters.” 

