Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Gang shootings "to continue", Sweden "a cradle of terrorism", a time capsule, and the biggest rate hike in 30 years: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 21 September 2022 08:09 CEST
Sweden's national police chief Anders Thornberg meets the press in Lund, southern Sweden: Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

Police chief warns of record year for gang shootings 

The chief of Sweden’s national police, Anders Thornberg, has predicted that 2022 will be a record year for gang shootings, with shootings reported in recent weeks from Malmö, Västerås, Märsta and Eskilstuna, among other places, with 289 shootings, and 47 people shot dead. 

“It seems like it’s going to beat the record this year,” Thornberg said. “That will mean, if it continues at the same rate, more than 60 fatal shootings.”

“This is going to continue,” he said. “This is because there are more young people coming in and joining these gangs than those we can incapacitate.” 

Swedish vocab: att inkapacitera – to incapacitate 

Erdogan: Sweden has been ‘a cradle of terrorism’ 

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has reiterated his accusation that terrorists have infiltrated Sweden to such an extent that they have even won places in the country’s parliament, indicating that he is likely to throw further obstacles in the way of the country’s Nato membership. 

“Sweden has been a cradle of terrorism,” Erdogan said in an interview with US public broadcaster PBS. “And terrorists have infiltrated all the way into their parliament.” 

He complained that in Sweden, “terrorists are permitted to demonstrate in Stockholm”. 

He said that Sweden always “gives various reasons”. “They use various excuses. They always talk about the constitution, and that the constitutions fundamental principles enshrine freedom of expression. And in return, I say that terrorism has nothing to do with freedom of expression, and that it is the Turkish parliament that is the final decision maker.” 

Swedish vocab: yttrandefriheten – freedom of expression. 

Centuries-old time capsule opened in Stockholm Cathedral

Multiple time capsules from the 1700s and early 1900s were discovered during renovation works at Stockholm Cathedral (Storkyrkan).

The first and oldest of the boxes, from 1742, contained a tightly-folded A3-size piece of paper covered in elaborate handwriting stating that the old tower was removed in 1736 and the new one was completed in 1742, a date which had not previously been confirmed.

“This is the nicest capsule I’ve ever opened,” building restoration expert Max Laserna told church magazine Kyrkans Tidning.

“The handwriting from 1742 was so beautiful, almost like a piece of art, it really stood out,” he said.

The capsule from 1903 was flat like an envelope and difficult to open. It contained a newspaper, some letters and an old piece of sheet metal with the text “gammal plåt” (old sheet metal), presumably a piece of the old roof from the 1700s.

Swedish vocab: i snirklig skrift – in squiggly writing 

Sweden’s central bank announces biggest interest rate hike in 30 years

Sweden’s Riksbank has announced a shock one percent rise in interest rates, the biggest increase since it was given its two percent inflation target back in 1993.

The bank has decided to raise its key interest rate, the repo rate, by one percentage point to 1.75 percent, wrong-footing analysts who had expected the bank to hike rates by just 75 points to 1.5 percent

At a press conference announcing the decision, Stefan Ingves, the bank’s governor, apologised for not acting sooner to head off inflation.

“There is nothing to do but apologise that it took a little time before we understood what was happening to the Swedish economy,” he said. “We’ve been wrong on our predictions on a number of occasions, but when inflation is as high as it is right now, it’s obvious what we are forced to do.”

Sweden’s inflation rate hit 9 percent in August, the highest level since 1991, indicating that the rate hikes imposed earlier in the year have not yet started to pull price rises down.

Swedish vocab: en räntehöjning – a rate increase

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Moderate party leader nominated as PM candidate, Stockholm exchange hits year low, and immigrant party Nyans officially the biggest of the 'other parties': find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 20 September 2022 08:02 CEST
Moderate Party leader tasked with negotiating Sweden’s next government

The speaker of Sweden’s parliament has nominated Ulf Kristersson as his first candidate for prime minister, meaning the Moderate party leader now must strike deal with the far-right Sweden Democrats and other parties to pass a vote in parliament.

Andreas Norlén, speaker of Sweden’s Parliament, said at a press conference on Monday afternoon that after holding talks with the leaders of all eight of Sweden’s parliamentary parties he had identified Kristersson as the one most likely to be voted in by parliament as Prime Minister.

“This has been a pretty simple decision to make,” he said. “The information I have received is that the negotiations, as the party leaders have said earlier today, are continuing to be carried out in a good spirit, and that they hope to reach a result.”

Under Sweden’s system of negative parliamentarianism, a prime ministerial candidate needs only to convince a majority of members of parliament not to vote against them.

As the four parties who campaigned in this month’s election with a promise to back Kristersson as Prime Minister secured 176 of parliament’s mandates to the left bloc’s 173, he should be able to do this, so long as his disparate coalition can agree on who should be in the new government and what policies it should have.

Swedish vocab: i goda anda in a good spirit

Moderate Party leader: ‘We want to create a government for all Swedes’

The Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson has said he hopes to create a government “for all Swedes”, after holding the first of Monday’s meetings with the speaker of parliament over forming the next government.

“My goal is clear,” Kristersson said after the meeting at 10.30am. “I want to build a government for all Swedes. All Swedes who are now worried about different things in our society. I want to build a government that brings people together and doesn’t split them apart, which unites and does not divide. From a divided country to a united one.”

Swedish vocab: att bilda regering – to put together/build a government 

Stockholm stock exchange hits its lowest point this year

The OMXS-index of shares in Stockholm is now 30 percent down since the start of the year, its lowest point since shares began their long decline. 

“I think it’s maybe time to start looking for the bottom,” said Esbjörn Lundevall, chief analyst at SEB bank. “It’s not impossible that it’s closer than people think. The market always hits a bottom a while before the business cycle does.” 

He said that the market was worried that high energy costs, high interest rates, and high costs for businesses would damage consumer buying power, pushing Europe into a recession. 

“The market is convinced that Europe is going into a recession,” Lundevall said. 

Swedish vocab: övertygad – convinced

Nyans was biggest of the small parties in Sweden’s election 

The newly started immigrant party Nyans was the biggest of the smaller, fringe parties in this year’s general election, getting 28,352 votes in the parliamentary election, equivalent to 0.4 percent of eligible voters. 

The party got 2.8 percent in the municipal election in Malmö, narrowly missing the 3 percent threshold to get a position in the municipal council. 

The party came ahead of the extreme-right Alternativ för Sverige party, which received 16,646 röster (0.26 percent), and the right-wing Medborgerlig samling, or Citizens’ Coalition, which received 0.2 percent of the votes. 

Sofie Blombäck, a researcher into new political parties at Mittuniversitet, said that Nyans drew some of its voters from people who otherwise would have stayed on the sofa and not voted at all, and some from the left bloc. 

Swedish vocab: soffliggare – voters who otherwise would have stayed on the sofa

