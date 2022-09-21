For members
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Gang shootings "to continue", Sweden "a cradle of terrorism", a time capsule, and the biggest rate hike in 30 years: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 21 September 2022 08:09 CEST
Sweden's national police chief Anders Thornberg meets the press in Lund, southern Sweden: Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Moderate party leader nominated as PM candidate, Stockholm exchange hits year low, and immigrant party Nyans officially the biggest of the 'other parties': find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 20 September 2022 08:02 CEST
