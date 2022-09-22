For members
LEARNING SWEDISH
Eight Swedish words I now use in English
One of the consequences of learning a foreign language is that some words end up slipping into your everyday English. Becky Waterton explains why she uses these Swedish words more often than their English equivalents.
Published: 22 September 2022 16:04 CEST
"Do you want macka or porridge for breakfast?" Photo: Isabell Höjman/TT

LEARNING SWEDISH
The must-have vocab for buying a flat or house in Sweden
Buying a house in Sweden? Not sure how to read a 'planritning' or what a 'budgivning' is? Here's The Local's guide.
Published: 23 August 2022 09:34 CEST
