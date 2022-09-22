For members
OPINION: Don’t be too quick to write off the Swedish model
Every time Sweden makes international headlines, somebody somewhere announces the death of the Swedish model. David Crouch begs to differ
Published: 22 September 2022 08:52 CEST
OPINION: Will the Sweden Democrats play nice or will they seek ‘revenge’?
A row over Swedish public television suggests that the room for compromise between the Swedish Democrats and their partners in a possible new coalition government will be limited, argues David Crouch.
Published: 14 September 2022 15:46 CEST
