Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Plan to slash peak power demand, Löfven to lead EU socialists, and right-wing bloc agreed on stricter migration: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 22 September 2022 07:45 CEST
Former prime minister Stefan Löfven in conversation with Magdalena Andersson at the Almedalen political festival in July. Photo: Henrik Montgomery/TT
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Gang shootings "to continue", Sweden "a cradle of terrorism", a time capsule, and the biggest rate hike in 30 years: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 21 September 2022 08:09 CEST
