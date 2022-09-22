Read news from:
Austria
MAGDALENA ANDERSSON

Sweden’s Social Democrats float idea of voting in a Moderate Speaker

Sweden's Social Democrats have said they would back a Moderate party candidate as the Speaker of the Riksdag parliament, in a move that seems calculated to complicate the right bloc's government negotiations.

Published: 23 September 2022 09:09 CEST
Andreas Norlén, speaker of Sweden's parliament, takes a question at a press conference. Photo: Jessica Gow/TT

“We would very much like for a broad agreement to be reached around the Speaker,” Sweden’s outgoing Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson told the Dagens Nyheter newspaper. “This is the second-highest ranking post in the kingdom and the highest elected position.” 

The Aftonbladet newspaper reported on Wednesday that the post of Speaker was a key part of the negotiations between the Moderate, Sweden Democrat, Christian Democrat and Liberal parties, with the Sweden Democrats presumably seeking to appoint a senior party figure to the post. 

As the vote is a secret ballot, the newspaper reported, there is concern in the negotiations that enough MPs from the Liberal Party, or even other parties, will break ranks and not vote for the agreed choice. 

According to Dagens Nyheter, Andersson has already contacted Moderate Party leader to discuss the possibility of having a Moderate Party figure in the post. 

In the past, the Social Democrats have argued that the biggest party in the parliament should have the Speaker position, whereas the Moderates have historically argued that it should be the biggest party in the ruling bloc. 

Andersson said her party would be willing to “make an exception” to its principle. “We think there are arguments at this time, to have a Speaker who can be appointed with very broad support in the parliament. What’s important is that it’s someone who can bring people together, either a Social Democrat or a Moderate”. 

The outgoing Speaker, Andreas Norlén, is popular both within the parliament and outside it, given the steady way he has handled an unusually turbulent two terms.

“I can state that Andreas Norlén enjoys great respect, both in the parliament, and among the Swedish people,” she said. “He has handled his duties creditably and during a turbulent time, and a problematic parliamentary situation.” 

She said she was offering to discuss the issue with Kristersson to avoid the risk of a Sweden Democrat Speaker, something she said would be “problematic”. 

“This is a party whose whole rationale is to split rather than unite. This is also about the picture of Sweden overseas.” 

2022 SWEDISH ELECTION

Sweden’s right-wing bloc ‘agreed on stricter migration policy’: report

The four parties backing Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson to become Sweden's next Prime Minister have already agreed on stricter migration and crime policies, a source has told the Aftonbladet newspaper.

Published: 21 September 2022 17:46 CEST
According to the source, who the paper said “had insight into the negotiations to form a new government”, the four parties have also reached agreement on who should be voted in as speaker of the country’s parliament when the role goes up for a vote on Monday. 

“We are counting on all parties sticking to [the agreed] line,” the source told the newspaper. “Everything is being negotiated as one comprehensive solution, as a packet, and the role of speaker is part of that whole.” 

“We are agreed that we should have a stricter migration policy, and we are also agreed on having longer prison sentences for criminals,” the source added. 

The talks between Kristersson’s Moderate Party, the Sweden Democrats, the Christian Democrats, and the Liberal Party have been continuing for ten days, with most of the negotiations taking place at the Moderate Party’s premises, and precautions taken so that as little as possible leaks from the discussions. 

“We are not telling people where the negotiations are taking place, when they are taking place, or exactly who is involved,” the source told the newspaper. “This is about making sure that those sitting down and negotiating should be able to do it in peace.”  

The talks began on the Monday after the election with one-on-one meetings between Kristersson and the other three party leaders.

But according to the newspaper’s sources, the talks have since then been led by the party officials responsible for the various policy areas, with party leaders only becoming involved to resolve the most difficult issues that come up. 

According to the source, the talks are expected to take a few more weeks. 

“It could take a little bit of time,” the source said. “It might take a few weeks or so. But it will definitely not take 134 days.” 

