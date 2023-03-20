For members
SWEDISH WORD OF THE DAY
Swedish word of the day: vårdagjämning
The light and the dark side are now in balance.
Published: 23 September 2022 15:50 CEST
Updated: 20 March 2023 11:27 CET
Updated: 20 March 2023 11:27 CET
Photo: Annie Spratt/Unsplash/Nicolas Raymond
For members
SWEDISH WORD OF THE DAY
Swedish word of the day: dom
Today's word of the day has a number of different meanings, one of which is not technically correct when used in written Swedish - at least not yet.
Published: 17 March 2023 12:50 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments