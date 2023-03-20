Swedish word of the day: vårdagjämning

Vårdagjämning is the Swedish term for the spring equinox, made up of the word vår (“spring”) and dagjämning (“equinox”).

The word vår comes from the Old Norse várr. Várr originated from Proto-Indo European *wésr̥, which is actually also the root of the Latin word for spring, vēr.

You can see words originating from Proto-Indo European *wésr̥ in multiple other languages, such as Ancient Greek ἔαρ (éar, meaning “spring”), Lithuanian vasara (“summer”), Sanskrit वसर् (vasar, “morning”) and वसन्त (vasantá, “spring”), Persian بهار‎ (bahâr, “spring”), Old Armenian գարուն (garun, “spring”), and Russian весна́ (vesná, “spring”).

The Latin adjective to describe something spring-like or something related to spring then became vernālis or, more commonly, vērnus, which is where another English term for the spring equinox, the vernal equinox, comes from.

On the day of an equinox, daytime and nighttime are of approximately equal duration (this is true at the same time all over the planet, not just in Sweden). There is one in spring – this year falling on March 20th – and one in autumn, known as höstdagjämning.

The word used in English, equinox, comes from Latin: aequus (“equal”) and nox (“night”).

The Swedish word for equinox, dagjämning, is made up of the word for day, dag, and jämning, which means something like “levelling” or “equilibrium”.

The Swedish term jämn is directly related to Old Norse jafn, and is an adjective similar to “even”. It can be used to describe a physical quality (en jämn yta is “an even surface”), as well as to mean “equal”, or an even number (ett jämnt tal).

You can also see jämn in the Swedish word for equality, jämställdhet or jämlikhet.

March 20th (sometimes 21st) is the spring equinox. From that date onwards, days include more light minutes than dark ones. This will continue until the summer solstice, or midsummer which falls on June 21st this year (although it is always celebrated on the nearest Friday in Sweden, which in 2023 is June 23rd.)

Example sentences

Det är vårdagjämning i dag, när dag och natt är lika långa.

Today is the equinox, when day and night are the same length.

Heter det dagjämningen när man firar sommarens längsta natt? Nej, det är sommarsolståndet som vi firar på midsommarafton.

Is it called the equinox when we celebrate the longest night of summer? No, that’s the summer solstice which we celebrate on Midsummer’s Eve.

