TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Explosion in Solna, deadly shooting record broken and autumnal equinox. Here's Sweden's news on Friday.
Published: 23 September 2022 08:44 CEST
A forensic technician investigates the site of a serious blast in Solna, north of Stockholm. Photo: Christine Olsson/TT
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Plan to slash peak power demand, Löfven to lead EU socialists, and right-wing bloc agreed on stricter migration: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 22 September 2022 07:45 CEST
