PODCAST: Why does Sweden allow profit-making schools?

In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by Le Monde’s Scandinavia correspondent Anne-Francoise Hivert, as well as The Local’s Becky Waterton, Richard Orange and James Savage.

Tune in as we chat about what the rest of world makes of Sweden’s recent election result, and after weeks of non-stop election coverage we lighten the tone a bit to talk about mushroom picking. But the news never rests and we also discuss how the government talks are going (the right-wing bloc has reportedly already agreed on stricter migration policy), the impact of the Swedish central bank’s bombshell interest rate hike, and finally we’ll talk about a controversial feature of Sweden’s education system that allows schools to make a profit.

