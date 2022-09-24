Read news from:
PODCAST: Why does Sweden allow profit-making schools?

On this week's episode we discuss: the view from abroad on Sweden's election result, mushroom picking, government negotiations, the Riksbank's unexpectedly high interest rate hike, and how Sweden's unique for-profit school system works (or doesn't).

Published: 24 September 2022 07:52 CEST
In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by Le Monde’s Scandinavia correspondent Anne-Francoise Hivert, as well as The Local’s Becky Waterton, Richard Orange and James Savage. 

Tune in as we chat about what the rest of world makes of Sweden’s recent election result, and after weeks of non-stop election coverage we lighten the tone a bit to talk about mushroom picking. But the news never rests and we also discuss how the government talks are going (the right-wing bloc has reportedly already agreed on stricter migration policy), the impact of the Swedish central bank’s bombshell interest rate hike, and finally we’ll talk about a controversial feature of Sweden’s education system that allows schools to make a profit.

PODCAST: What are the Sweden Democrats’ plans for immigrants?

All the latest election fallout on The Local's regular news podcast.

Published: 17 September 2022 08:41 CEST
In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by The Local’s Becky Waterton, Richard Orange and James Savage to analyse the election result, discuss likely government constellations, and examine how the Sweden Democrats want to limit the rights of immigrants

