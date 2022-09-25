For members
Sweden Elects: What happens next as parliament reopens
The Local's editor Emma Löfgren explains the key events to keep an eye on in Swedish politics this week.
Published: 26 September 2022 07:18 CEST
Swedish government negotiations are still ongoing, but parliament will soon be back in session. Photo: Jonas Ekströmer/TT
Why is Sweden’s parliamentary speaker election so important?
Sweden's parliamentary speaker is second only to the King in terms of formal rank. The prospect of a Sweden Democrat speaker taking over the role from popular Moderate Andreas Norlén has sparked debate. Here's why.
Published: 23 September 2022 14:26 CEST
Updated: 24 September 2022 06:11 CEST
