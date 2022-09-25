Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

SWEDEN ELECTS

Sweden Elects: What happens next as parliament reopens

The Local's editor Emma Löfgren explains the key events to keep an eye on in Swedish politics this week.

Published: 26 September 2022 07:18 CEST
Sweden Elects: What happens next as parliament reopens
Swedish government negotiations are still ongoing, but parliament will soon be back in session. Photo: Jonas Ekströmer/TT

Hej,

The newly-elected members of Sweden’s parliament will gather for the first time for a roll call at 11am today. Afterwards, they will re-elect Moderate politician Andreas Norlén as speaker of parliament. So who is he and why is the role of the speaker so crucial in Swedish politics?

The Local explains in this article, but in short:

The speaker is the highest elected office in Sweden, ranked below the head of state (King Carl XVI Gustaf) but above the prime minister. He or she has three main duties: representing the Swedish parliament, presiding over meetings in the main chamber and choosing the next prime minister.

But wait, didn’t Sweden just elect a new prime minister? Well, no. Sweden elected members of parliament, and then it is up to the speaker to decide which party leader has the best shot at gathering enough support to be able to form a government. This task has been given to Ulf Kristersson, leader of the conservative Moderates, whose bloc won the election.

The post of speaker has been held by Andreas Norlén for the past four years. He was an MP for the Moderates, but just like in the UK, but unlike the US, the speaker of parliament is a non-partisan role and once elected he’s supposed to leave behind his political sympathies and be neutral.

Norlén, who presided over the infamous 134 days of regeringsbildning (“government formation”) following the 2018 election, is quite well liked in Sweden. His dare-I-say extremely geeky and in-depth knowledge of Swedish legislative history and penchant for reciting poetry has awarded him unexpected cult status, and the Swedish newspapers enjoy reporting on what kind of fika he serves at his meetings with party leaders when it’s time to negotiate a new government (this year: homegrown tomatoes).

The Moderates have previously always insisted that the largest party of the winning bloc should get to nominate the speaker, so there was initial concern that Sweden could end up with a representative of the far-right Sweden Democrats holding the second highest-ranking job in the land.

But in their government negotiations, the right-wing parties agreed to re-nominate Norlén, who is expected to be voted back in without any problems today, including by the left bloc (among whom he also enjoys a lot of respect, plus there’s been a sense of better the devil you know).

Three deputy speakers will also be voted in today. The Social Democrats are expected to get the post as first deputy speaker, also without problems. The second deputy speaker, however, could be a tough fight. The right-wing bloc has nominated Sweden Democrat MP Julia Kronlid, who has been criticised by the left bloc for her strict views on abortion and scepticism of evolutionary theory. There may be a few liberal members of the right bloc who would rather not vote for her, and as the speaker vote is anonymous it means they don’t have to stick to the party line.

We’ll find out more later today.

Then tomorrow, parliament opens. The ceremony is set to start at 2pm, when King Carl XVI Gustaf will declare parliament back in session.

British readers may wonder if the King’s speech is similar to the Queen’s (or henceforth the King’s) speech at the state opening of their parliament, where the royal spells out the government’s agenda for the coming year.

The short answer is it’s nothing like that. The King of Sweden holds even less political power and his speech on the opening day is usually short with good wishes for the members of parliament. Also, he tends to wear a fairly ordinary and business-like suit, rather than the full royal regalia.

There will also be music. Swedish soprano Susanna Stern is set to perform, as is the girls’ choir from Adolf Fredrik’s school of music.

You can follow the opening of parliament live here. The ceremony is in Swedish, but it will be interpreted into English and sign language.

If Sweden already had a new government, the prime minister would also give a speech, setting out their agenda for the parliamentary year.

Speaking of which, when will Sweden get a new government? Not in time for the opening of parliament at any rate (outgoing Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson is in charge of a caretaker government until a new one has been chosen). Last I heard, the speaker, Norlén, expected the process to take another couple of weeks, although not as long as in 2018.

In other parliamentary news, the Moderates’ loss of their status as Sweden’s second-largest party means that they no longer get to have their meetings in the first chamber (the room that was used by first chamber MPs decades ago when the Swedish parliament had two chambers – the Social Democrats use the larger second chamber), which now belongs to the Sweden Democrats. Relatively unimportant, but probably stings.

Me, I’ve just started watching Herr Talman (“Mr Speaker”) – a political satire featuring Swedish politicians as puppets. Seeing Ulf Kristersson on the knee of Jimmie Åkesson as Santa Claus the week before last has scarred me for life, so thanks to public broadcaster SVT for that.

Next week, we should have a clearer idea of the timeframe for when Sweden might get a new government and what it will look like.

Until then, best wishes,

Emma

Sweden Elects is a weekly column by Editor Emma Löfgren looking at the big talking points and issues in the Swedish election race. Members of The Local Sweden can sign up to receive the column as a newsletter in their email inbox each week. Just click on this “newsletters” option or visit the menu bar.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

2022 SWEDISH ELECTION

Why is Sweden’s parliamentary speaker election so important?

Sweden's parliamentary speaker is second only to the King in terms of formal rank. The prospect of a Sweden Democrat speaker taking over the role from popular Moderate Andreas Norlén has sparked debate. Here's why.

Published: 23 September 2022 14:26 CEST
Updated: 24 September 2022 06:11 CEST
Why is Sweden's parliamentary speaker election so important?

On Monday, Sweden’s newly-elected parliament will elect a new speaker – talman in Swedish, but it’s still not clear who is likely to take over the post from Moderate Andreas Norlén, who has held the position since 2018.

How is a speaker candidate usually chosen?

There is no formal rule on how a speaker candidate is nominated, with the Social Democrats usually insisting the largest party supplies the speaker, and the Moderates arguing that the largest party in their bloc should provide the speaker.

Until now, that has meant that the Social Democrats believe the speaker should be a Social Democrat, and the Moderates believe the speaker should be a Moderate.

However, with the Sweden Democrats now the second-largest party in Sweden’s parliament, they have made claims on the speaker post, as they are now the largest party in their bloc, meaning under the Moderates’ rules, they should supply the speaker.

This has made the question of who should take over as the new speaker unusually charged.

Often – but not always, the speaker has been from the same party or bloc as the government. However, there are examples, such as in the case of Norlén, who has held the post despite there being a Social Democrat government for the last eight years, as there was a majority supporting him in parliament.

Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson sits down for a talk with Andreas Norlén, speaker of the Swedish parliament. Photo: Anders Wiklund / TT

How is the speaker elected?

The first time parliament meets after an election, members of parliament (MPs) decide which MP will become the parliamentary speaker and which three MPs will become the deputy speakers. These four speakers are elected in separate ballots, first the speaker, then the first deputy speaker, the second deputy speaker and the third deputy speaker.

The candidates are nominated by parliamentary party groups, after which a secret ballot is held where each MP votes anonymously. To be successful, a speaker candidate must secure a majority of votes – 175.

If no candidate secures a majority, another vote is held, where a candidate must still gain 175 or more votes to win.

If no candidate is successful, a third vote is held, where the candidate with the most votes is elected – they do not need a majority.

If the third vote ends in a tie between two candidates, lots are drawn to determine which candidate is elected speaker.

A speaker is elected for an entire election period – they cannot be removed by parliament during this period, and the role can only change hands after a new parliamentary election, which usually means that a speaker sits for four years at a time.

What does the speaker do?

The speaker – aside from being the second-highest ranking official in the country after the King – holds a prestigious position.

They do not have political influence and, if elected, must resign from their role as a member of parliament. But they have an important role to play in building a government, nominating Sweden’s new prime minister after an election and dismissing the prime minister if they lose a no-confidence vote.

Although there are checks on these powers – a new prime minister must be approved by parliament before they take power – a speaker could, theoretically, nominate four prime ministerial candidates to parliament in succession, knowing that each would lose a parliamentary vote, and thereby trigger a general election.

The speaker, currently Andreas Norlén (left) regularly welcomes foreign dignitaries alongside Sweden’s King Carl Gustaf. Here seen with King Carl Gustaf (left) and Finland’s President Sauli Niinistö (centre).
Photo: Anders Wiklund/TT

The speaker could also theoretically refuse to nominate a prime ministerial candidate despite them being the leader of the largest bloc, although this has never happened in practice.

It is also impossible for parliament to remove a speaker once they are elected, unless a new parliamentary election is held and an entire new parliament is elected, meaning that if a speaker were to misuse their powers, it would be difficult for parliament to replace them.

The speaker is the main representative of parliament, leading and planning parliamentary activities. The speaker is chairman of meetings in the parliamentary chamber and is an official representative for Sweden at home and abroad.

Why would it be controversial if the Sweden Democrats supplied the speaker?

Electing a Sweden Democrat speaker would be a win for the far-right party, as a confirmation that the party has finally been accepted into the corridors of power.

According to a source at newspaper Aftonbladet, the four parties backing Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson to become Sweden’s next prime minister have already agreed on stricter migration and crime policies, as well as who should be voted in as speaker of the country’s parliament when the role goes up for a vote on Monday. 

Multiple parties in the left-wing bloc have objected to a Sweden Democrat supplying the speaker, with outgoing Social Democrat Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson stating that her party is willing to collaborate with the Moderates and reelect Andreas Norlén as Sweden’s speaker instead in order to avoid a Sweden Democrat taking on the role.

Andersson said her party would be willing to “make an exception” to its principle. “We think there are arguments at this time, to have a speaker who can be appointed with very broad support in the parliament. What’s important is that it’s someone who can bring people together, either a Social Democrat or a Moderate”.

“I can state that Andreas Norlén enjoys great respect, both in the parliament, and among the Swedish people,” she said. “He has handled his duties creditably and during a turbulent time, and a problematic parliamentary situation.”

She said she was offering to discuss the issue with Kristersson to avoid the risk of a Sweden Democrat speaker, something she said would be “problematic”.

“This is a party whose whole rationale is to split rather than unite. This is also about the picture of Sweden overseas.”

Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson has not responded to Andersson’s comments.

Sweden Democrat former deputy speaker Björn Söder (left) and party leader Jimmie Åkesson (right). Photo: Jessica Gow//TT

There are also some MPs in the Liberal Party – who have agreed to support a Moderate-led government alongside the Sweden Democrats – who have stated they will not approve a government with Sweden Democrat ministers, and may also vote against letting them have the role of speaker.

Sweden Democrat Björn Söder, who held the role of deputy speaker between 2014-18, is a possible candidate for the far-right party. Söder is a controversial figure, having previously stated that Jewish people and Sami are “not Swedes”, leading to calls that he is not suitable for a role as a representative for all of Sweden.

Söder has also previously likened homosexuality to pedophilia and bestiality, stating in an article on the Sweden Democrats’ official online news site that “these sexual aversions are not normal and will never be normal”.

A public petition against electing Björn Söder as parliament’s new speaker had over 65,000 signatures as of September 23rd.

SHOW COMMENTS