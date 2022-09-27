For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Speaker mystery, rock-bottom lobster prices, government talks, and a Centre Party leader candidate: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 27 September 2022 08:33 CEST
The year's first lobster sold for 7,000 kronor at auction on Tuesday. Photo: Thomas Johansson/TT
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Right-wing parties back Norlén, gangs 'recruited children over summer', passport queues, and Södermalm explosion: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 26 September 2022 07:14 CEST
