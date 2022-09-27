Read news from:
WORK PERMITS

Why is it taking so long to get a work permit in Sweden right now?

The Migration Agency has in September been taking nine times longer than its target to process work applications for foreigners employed by so-called "certified operators". What's going on and when will the situation return to normal?

Published: 27 September 2022 14:01 CEST
The Migration Agency's offices. Photo: Adam Wrafter/SvD/TT

How long are work permits taking at the moment? 

The Migration Agency told the Dagens Nyheter newspaper in a recent article that at the start of September the average work permit decision for those who have been hired by so-called certified operators, on the fast track, had taken an average of 105 days, while under its agreement with certified companies, it is supposed to take only ten. 

According to tables provided to The Local by the agency, it has so far this year taken an average of 46 days to handle a first-time application for a work permit by an employee who has been hired by a company that is part of the certified operator scheme. This is nearly three times as along as the average of 19 days it took in 2021. 

Work permit extensions for employees at certified companies have taken 108 days so far this year, up from 43 days in 2021. 

First time work permit applications outside the certified employer scheme have taken 121 days so far this year, which is actually less than the 139 days it took in 2021. Extensions outside the scheme have so far this year taken an average of 327 days, up from 277 in 2021. 

Bengtson would not confirm or deny the more recent figures obtained by DN, but he conceded that the waits were now longer.  

“It’s increased a lot since the summer, but I don’t have the exact number,” he said. 

According to the calculator on the Migration Agency’s website, 75 percent of first work permit applications for people in industries that are not considered high risk are currently completed within three months, and 75 percent of work permit extensions are completed within 14 months. 

For first-time work permit applicants who have been given jobs by or through a certified company, the agency also estimates that 75 percent of applications are processed “within three months”. 

What’s the problem? 

According to Bengtsson, the agency has received far more applications in 2022 than it had predicted at the start of the year. 

“So far this year we have already received 10,000 more applications than our prognosis,” he told The Local. 

He said that new rules which came into force on June 1st had also significantly increased the workload. 

One of the new rules was a change meaning that those applying for work permits had to have a signed contract. “That meant that tens of thousands of ongoing cases needed to be completed,” he added.  

The new law also meant that instead of simply having to meet the minimum income requirements to bring their spouses and children to Sweden, work permit applicants also needed to prove that they could support them and supply adequate housing. 

“With the new law, we need to do a much more fundamental analysis of the employee [financial situation], if they want to bring their family,” he added. 

Although the agency has reduced the number of its employees from around 9,000 immediately after the 2015 refugee crisis to about 5,000 today, Bengtsson said this was something decided on by Sweden’s government in the annual budget, and was not directly linked to the current staff shortages. 

Wrong-footed by war in Ukraine 

While the agency had been aware of these changes in advance, warned about them in its responses to a government white paper on the changes, and recruited more staff in anticipation, Bengtsson said that that the war in Ukraine had diverted resources, meaning that when the new law came into effect in June, the work permit division had been understaffed. 

What is the agency planning to do? 

The agency is still recruiting and moving more staff to its division processing work permits. It is also increasing the use of digitalisation, or automated systems, to process work permit applications, although there are limits under the law meaning that that judgements still need to be made in each case by human case officers. 

The new assessment of applicants’ ability to support their families had made digitalisation more complicated, Bengtsson said. 

“As soon as we need to make judgements, we can’t digitalise,” he said. 

Bengtsson stressed that the agency was still processing work permits within the four month time limit given to it under law, and that the ten-day goal was just “a service we offer companies”.

“We are working full out to bring down the processing time again, but it is possible that we won’t be able to return to the processing times that we had before,” he said. “We may have to say, we can only do it in a month, but we will have to see how it is with the new laws for a few more months, and then we’ll take a decision.” 

In the longer term, Bengtsson predicted that if the labour market test or a much higher minimum salary for work permit applicants is brought in, as seems likely in the next few years, this could help speed up processing times. 

“There will be fewer applicants, and it will be easier for those big companies hiring people with a higher education level to get work permit.” 

WORK PERMITS

Sweden Democrat leader: ‘We don’t want unions to control work permits’

The leader of the populist Sweden Democrats party has told The Local that he is opposed to Social Democrat plans to bring back 'labour market testing' for work permits, preferring to instead raise the salary threshold.

Published: 15 August 2022 09:15 CEST
In an interview after holding his summer speech in his home town of Sölvesborg, Jimmie Åkesson told The Local that while his party believed Sweden’s system of work permits should be made stricter, he was now opposed to bringing back the old system of arbetsmarknadsprövning, or Labour Market Testing, scrapped by the Moderate-led Alliance government in 2008, where labour unions worked together with government and employers to identify jobs and sectors where there is a labour shortage.

“We don’t want the unions to have the power to decide who gets permits to come to Sweden,” Åkesson said. “But we want society, in some way, [to] have to see if it’s needed or not, and exactly how we’re going to do that I cannot say at this time.”  

He said he believed “a better solution” than a return of union involvement would be something similar to proposals made by the Christian Democrat and Moderate parties, who want to increase the minimum salary that those seeking work permits are being offered. 

READ ALSO: How do Sweden’s political parties want to reform work permits?

“If you can increase that [threshold] a lot, let’s say to 30,000 crowns or something, then you will get those highly educated immigrants but those who are not educated, they will not come, so I think that’s a better solution.” 

After a new law tightening up the work permit system came into force in June, Sweden’s Social Democrats proposed a further reform which would bring back the old Labour Market Testing system. The Moderates have instead proposed a minimum salary threshold set at 85 percent of the average Swedish salary, while the Christian Democrats want to set the threshold at 35,000 kronor a month. 

In an interview with The Local in July, Sweden’s immigration minister Anders Ygeman said that the involvement of unions would not slow down international recruitment for businesses. 

“We want to have a swift and easy system for those who are in sectors where we really need people,” he said. “And people who has been exploited in this system or, or in other sectors, will have a very tough time to come to Sweden.”

Åkesson’s views on work permits seem to contradict what is on the Sweden Democrats’ website, where it still states that the party wants “to reinstate government Labour Market Testing, and a demand for qualifications, salary, and necessity”. 

On the website, the party is extremely negative towards labour migration, stating that “economic migrants have changed Sweden for the worse”. 

The work permit system, it continues, has “in practice stopped working”, with “corruption, cheating, and human smuggling” common.

When challenged by The Local on his party’s negative rhetoric on foreign workers, many of whom bring important skills for Sweden, Åkesson stressed that he welcomed high-skilled labour migration. 

“We have a lot of migrants that contribute to Swedish society and the Swedish economy. They work and they pay taxes, and that’s fine,” he said.

“They are not the problem. The problem is more those 700,000 immigrants that cannot support themselves and that are in need of social benefits and that kind of support. That costs a lot of money,” he said. “That is the problem, not the good immigrants that are working and contribute to society.” 

