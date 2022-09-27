For members
Why is it taking so long to get a work permit in Sweden right now?
The Migration Agency has in September been taking nine times longer than its target to process work applications for foreigners employed by so-called "certified operators". What's going on and when will the situation return to normal?
Published: 27 September 2022 14:01 CEST
The Migration Agency's offices. Photo: Adam Wrafter/SvD/TT
Sweden Democrat leader: ‘We don’t want unions to control work permits’
The leader of the populist Sweden Democrats party has told The Local that he is opposed to Social Democrat plans to bring back 'labour market testing' for work permits, preferring to instead raise the salary threshold.
Published: 15 August 2022 09:15 CEST
