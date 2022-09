Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Pipeline gas leaks in Baltic Sea due to ‘deliberate acts’, Nordic leaders

Leaks on the Nord Stream pipelines near the Danish island of Bornholm in the Baltic Sea, south of Sweden, are due to “deliberate acts” and “not an accident”, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Tuesday.

“The clear advice from the authorities is they were deliberate acts. We are not talking about an accident,” she told a press conference.

“We don’t have information yet about those responsible,” Frederiksen added.

Copenhagen expects the leaks at the pipelines, which are not operational but full of gas, will last “at least a week” — until the methane escaping from the underwater pipes runs out, the Danish energy and climate minister said at a press conference.

A Swedish seismological institute says underwater ‘blasts’ were recorded prior to Nord Stream leaks.

Swedish vocab: undervattensexplosioner – underwater explosions

New government could be installed ‘within a few weeks’

Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson said on Tuesday that he believed he could be voted in as Prime Minister and install a new government “within a few weeks”.

“But nothing is done before it is done,” he said, saying that when he meets the Speaker Andreas Norlén on Wednesday, he would “sum up where we stand”, leaving Norlén to make a judgement on how much time it is “suitable or reasonable” to give Kristersson to negotiate a government deal.

Swedish vocab: att redovisa – to sum up, give an account of

King Carl XVI Gustaf formally opens parliament

Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf formally opened Sweden’s new parliamentary term with a speech in the main chamber, in which he looked back to the first time he opened parliament in 1974.

“Since then, nearly 50 years have passed. Crises have come and gone bringing palpable stresses, but as a country we have brought ourselves through it all together,” he said.

“Do your best for Sweden and its citizens,” he told the sitting MPs. I wish all of you who have been elected to represent Sweden’s people, energy, bravery and wisdom for your important work.”

Swedish vocab: kännbara – palpable

Swedish Nato discussion with Turkey ‘moving along nicely’: Foreign Minister

A delegation from Sweden’s Justice Department is travelling to Turkey for a meeting on “the extradition of criminal terrorists”.

Turkey’s Anadolu news agency is calling the meeting, Sweden’s foreign ministry confirmed on Tuesday.

Sweden’s outgoing foreign minister Ann Linde said that the talks with Turkey were “moving along nicely”.

“My judgement is that Turkey will say ‘yes’ to Swedish Nato membership, however I don’t know when that is going to be.”

Swedish vocab: att rulla på – to move along nicely