Eight things Indians wish they’d brought with them to Sweden

Moving to a new country means getting used to new climates, new cultures, new foods, new ways of living. The Local asked some Indians who have made the move to Sweden about the items that they wish they'd brought with them.

Published: 29 September 2022 16:10 CEST
Indian vendor Amarjeet Kaur sells spices at a roadside stall in Amritsar. Photo: Narinder Nanu/AFP.

A pressure cooker

Neethu Santhos, who works in Sweden, said that one thing that she was told to bring with her before her family moved from India was a pressure cooker.

Lea Tilders, meanwhile, had to bring back a proper Indian pressure cooker from Singapore for her husband when she travelled t east for a business trip. 

“He was very unhappy with cooking rice, dhal or biryani in an open pot. And I agree – the real thing is so much better!” she says. 

Unlike Indian cuisine which features many slow-cooked stews and curries, standard Swedish food like köttbullar med mos (meatballs with mashed potato), kyckling i curry (chicken with curry sauce) or spaghetti köttfärssås (spaghetti bolognese) more often consists of frying or roasting some sort of meat with a sauce, which is then served with a boiled carbohydrate, such as potatoes, rice or pasta.

A Swedish pressure cooker such as this, will not do the job. Photo: Joakim Ståhl/SvD/SCANPIX

Indian food on the other hand – like dahl, for example – also often contains pulses like dried lentils or beans which require a long cooking time. This is where a pressure cooker comes in handy, as it can slash the cooking time by as much as 50 percent.

“This is an integral part of our day-to-day cooking,” Santhos told The Local.

Although pressure cookers aren’t as widely-used in Sweden as they are in India, there are some alternatives to old school Indian-style pressure cookers available on the Swedish market, such as this one from IKEA.

Santhos is happy she brought her own pressure cooker with her when she moved, saying that she uses it “almost every day.”

Lay’s India’s Magic Masala crisps. Photo: Abigail Becker/Flickr.

Spicy crisps

Anisha Mazumder, who moved from India to study in Lund, says she misses Indian spicy crisps.

Popular crisps flavours in Sweden include sour cream and onion, cheese, and dill, which are pretty bland compared to the spicy crisp flavours available in India.

“I miss blue Lays,” Mazumder said. “The blue packet is the Indian Masala. They’re the spiciest, best chips ever.”

Whenever friends travel back to India, she asks them to bring packs – “big packets” of the blue Lays back for her, because although they are sometimes available here, the supply is not steady.

Auto-rickshaws in New Delhi. Photo: AP Photo/Manish Swarup

Auto rickshaws 

Mazumder also joked that she misses auto rickshaws, the small, brightly coloured vehicles found everywhere on Indian streets. “It’s so easy and so cheap to get to places,” she said. “You never have to take public transport ever.”

Rickshaws are uncommon in Sweden, with cycle rickshaws only occasionally seen in the larger cities offering rides to tourists. Most Swedes looking for a cheap way to get to their destination without using public transport would use their bike or rent an e-scooter, with a taxi ride the most expensive alternative.

A kitchenhand makes roti flatbreads on a hotplate in a sidestreet restaurant in Mumbai. Photo: Rob Elliott/AFP

A proper rolling pin 

Rolling pins and wooden boards for rolling dough out on ranked high on Amar Yechkal’s list of what he misses. In the few months since he moved to Sweden for work, he has not yet managed to find “a good rolling pin” in any Swedish stores. 

Indian rolling pins, known as belan or velan, can be either longer and thinner than the standard Swedish varieties, or shorter and stubbier, and are used for making breads such as chapati, roti and porotta or paratha.

They are used along with a wooden or marble board (also known as a patla), where the bread dough is placed directly on to the board and rolled out into a circle, rather than rolling it out on to a counter.

For Vighnesh Nadukkandy Pradeep, a student, it’s not just ingredients or utensils that he misses. He misses his favourite meal, of porotta, a flaky flatbread particularly popular in Kerala in the southern part of India, and beef. “That is a staple,” he said. “I miss that because I cannot get porotta. I know how to make it but I don’t have the things to make it.”

Some of the spices he needs are not available here, he said.

Indian textiles and houseware 

Scandinavian design may be famous for its stylish minimalism, but for Jaina Shah-Lindholm, from Mumbai, it’s a little monotonous. 

She wishes she’d brought more cotton clothes from India, which she says are “better priced and better quality”, and also have “more options of design patterns and colours to break the monotony of black, grey and brown hues.”

It’s a similar situation when it comes to interior decorations and dinnerware options. The goods supplied by a company like goodearth.in are she says, “very different and vibrant from what exists in the Swedish markets”.

“Practically all of us have the same stuff in our Swedish homes,” she claims. 

Cans of ghee in a supermarket. Photo: Nikki Price, Flickr.

Ghee 

Food was also high on Manoj Sai Manda’s list. For him though, ghee was the key ingredient that is hard to find in Sweden. “Butter will work, but usually, I bring ghee from home,” he said. “It enhances the taste of everything. You can use it in spicy dishes, you can use in in sweet dishes.”

Ghee is available in Sweden, sometimes under the name skirat smör or klarat smör. One popular brand in Sweden is Kung Markatta, which is available in some supermarkets and pharmacies.

You can also try making your own by melting 500g of unsalted butter or osaltat smör and simmering it over a low heat for about 40 minutes without burning. Skim off any white foam that appears during the cooking process and pass the melted butter through a coffee filter when you’re finished to remove any browned milk solids.

It should be kept at room temperature in a clean airtight glass jar.

Wholesale grain, pulses and spices sellers wait for customers at a market in New Delhi. Photo: AP Photo/Saurabh Das

Chilli powder worthy of the name

The chilli powder in Sweden is also no comparison to what Manda, who moved to Sweden for university and now works here, says he is used to back in India.

“The chilli powder here is not as spicy,” he said. Neethu Santhos also said that she missed the variety of masalas, or spices, available in Indian marketplaces.

Most Swedish supermarkets sell a small range of spices in glass jars or paper bags, with Santa Maria a common brand. Markets providing fresh spices available by weight are rare, with the best alternatives being online services such as Kryddhyllan or Kryddlandet, or Indian supermarkets which provide delivery such as Indopak in Malmö.

Fresh fruits and Indian vegetables
 
This is not perhaps something that you can bring with you to Sweden, but Shah-Lindholm wishes she could. 
 
“[I miss having] lots of fresh fruits and wider variety of vegetables. Just as an example: Fresh coconut water is available to us throughout the year in Mumbai. We drink it right out of the coconut shell.” 
 

By Shandana Mufti and Becky Waterton

IndiskFika: The Indian dance group taking Sweden by storm

IndiskFika are a group of Indians in Sweden with a shared passion: dance. Two of the group's leaders tell The Local how they came to be finalists in Talang, one of Sweden's top TV talent shows.

Published: 29 March 2022 17:13 CEST
Updated: 3 April 2022 09:19 CEST
“We’ve been very passionate about dance from childhood,” says co-founder Ranjithkumar Govindan, who shortens his name to Ranjith. “I’ve been dancing from childhood, like first grade. So once we got into our professional lives and career, I wanted to continue my passion.”

“Like Ranjith, I have been dancing since the age of three, ” adds Aradhana Varma, who joined the group in 2020. She’s been competing in and winning dance competitions back in her hometown of Mumbai ever since. 

With just a handful of members back in 2019, the group now numbers over 50, including dancers, videographers, choreographers, editors, and production crew, and they are still growing.

Govindan says started by dancing at various events in Stockholm alongside fellow Indian dance enthusiasts before the idea came to form the troupe. “Then, one fine day, me and one of my friends, Vijay [Veeramanivanna], said ‘why don’t we do a cover song?'” he remembers. 

“He’s very passionate about camera work, cinematography. I’m very passionate about dance,” Govindan says of the collaboration. 

Their initial idea was to take advantage of their location in to shoot dance routines out in Swedish nature, in the same way that Bollywood movies sometimes shoot routines against European scenes such as Swiss mountainsides or Italian plazas. 

“Indians are very famous for movies, like Bollywood, so we wanted to do a cover video of a particular song from a movie which was going to be released. Since we are living in Sweden, we have plenty of opportunities to cover good locations and nature, so that was an idea,” he explains.

The name ‘IndiskFika’, (“Indian fika”, a fika being a Swedish term for a coffee break in the middle of the day) came from Govindan and Veeramanivanna’s wish to combine Swedish and Indian cultures. 

IndiskFika performing in the Talang talent show. Photo: TV4

“We started with five to seven people in 2019, that was the first thing we did, and we did a shoot and edited everything, then we realised that if we wanted to release it, we should have a name,” Govindan says.

“So we started thinking ‘what name should we pick for this team?’. We came up with the idea IndiskFika. Everyone knows about fika in Swedish, right?” 

Their videos, some of which have over a million views, became popular both among Indians at home and among members of the Indian community in Sweden, whose interest helped the group grow further.

More and more Indians living in Stockholm started asking to join, and soon they were doing live performances:  one at the Chalmers University in Gothenburg, and another at the Diwali celebrations held by the Västerås Indian Association. 

When the pandemic hit, IndiskFika didn’t let it stop them. They started planning a digital one-year anniversary for the group, and began looking for other groups to collaborate with. 

That was how Govindan began collaborating with Varma, who had been performing with a different dance team. “I had been performing at various events like Namaste Stockholm with a different dance team based in Stockholm since 2017, but during pandemic, everything had come to a halt since it was a tough time for all of us,” she explains.

When new people joined IndiskFika, it gave the group a new impetus. “That’s when the boost started,” Govindan remembers. “We became stronger and stronger. So, so many things happened.”

IndiskFika first came to the attention of ordinary Swedes with an article in Ingenjörenthe members’ magazine for engineering union Sveriges Ingenjörer. Many of the group’s members are IT engineers or students at KTH, the Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm. “They did an article about us, about the engineers continuing their passion for dance, so that reached a more Swedish audience,” Govindan says. 

This led to more in-person performances, which in turn caught the eye of the producers responsible for Talang at Sweden’s broadcaster TV4.

“The Talang people said ‘we read about you and we’ve gone through all your YouTube videos, why don’t you come and participate in Talang 2022?’. The rest of the story you know. We participated in Talang, and we got a golden buzzer from David Batra in the prelims, so we went direct to the finals.”

David Batra, a Swedish comedian with an Indian father, is known for comedy series such as Kvarteret Skatan and Räkfrossa, as well as Världens sämsta indier (“World’s Worst Indian”), a series where he visits India, alongside public broadcaster SVT’s India correspondent Malin Mendel, and tries his hand at living and working in the country.

Batra is also one of four judges on Talang, whose golden buzzer meant that the dance team were awarded one of eight places in the final – four are chosen by votes and four are chosen by the Talang judges.

The group were among the top eight teams in the finals on March 18th, but for Indians in Sweden, reaching the final was a win in itself. They were invited for a fika with India’s ambassador to Sweden, where they were treated to both traditional Indian and Swedish treats.

The IndiskFika troupe on stage at TV4’s studios. Photo: TV4

Many of the group’s members work full-time alongside dancing, which can be difficult at times.

“It’s not easy to be so dedicated by spending extra effort after office hours, with hectic weekend schedules for rehearsals especially when everyone in the team has a full-time job,” Varma says. “There’s a lot of things that take place in the background from logistics to costumes, hall bookings, co-ordinating everyone’s availability, social media activities and so on.”

Like many foreigners, though, Govindan and Varma have taken their time adapting to life in Sweden. 

“All I knew about Sweden was that it was one of the cold and dark countries,” Varma says. “Eventually you start liking it, and you know, everything is worth it for the summers that you get here. The fika tradition, the amazing work/life balance, the nature, that’s the best part that we have here.”

“I didn’t have much of an idea about Sweden,” Govindan agrees. “The temperature, where I come from, throughout the year is between 25 to 40 degrees. In terms of temperature, nature, the people, everything is different.”

“India is very rich in culture, right?” Varma says when asked about the differences between Swedish and Indian culture. “We have a lot of colours and a lot of different flavours and you know, that’s the kind of performance we gave. That was the plan: to give a very energetic, powerful, and colourful performance.”

