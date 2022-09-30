For members
ENERGY
EXPLAINED: When should I turn on my heating in Sweden this year?
Energy costs in Sweden are set to reach sky-high levels this winter, which will leave many people wondering when they should start heating their homes. Here's what you need to bear in mind.
Published: 30 September 2022 13:03 CEST
Photo: Janerik Henriksson/TT
LEARNING SWEDISH
The Swedish words you need to understand Sweden’s cost of living crisis
Households in Sweden, as elsewhere around the world, are feeling the economic squeeze right now as prices rise, but wages don’t. Here's a vocabulary list from Anneli Beronius Haake to help you understand the cost of living crisis.
Published: 29 September 2022 12:29 CEST
