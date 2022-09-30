For members
LEARN ABOUT SWEDEN
Five facts about Sweden’s Nobel prizes
Since 1901, Nobel prizes have been awarded for work that has led to great advances for mankind, in line with the wishes of inventor Alfred Nobel. The winners of this year's prizes will be announced daily from October 3rd-10th. Here are five facts about the prizes and their creator.
Published: 30 September 2022 13:24 CEST
Alfred Nobel's profile on a lectern at the 2020 Nobel Prize ceremony. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments