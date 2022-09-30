For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Russian tourist ban, pandemic slashed consumption emissions, and bomb shelters 'functional': find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 30 September 2022 08:36 CEST
SAS aircraft grounded in Stockholm in April 2020. Photo: JONATHAN NACKSTRAND / AFP
For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Sweden's next PM gets two weeks, security police take over gas leak probe, and forecaster predicts zero growth: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 29 September 2022 08:02 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments