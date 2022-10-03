For members
HEALTH
How much will I have to pay to go to the dentist in Sweden?
Dental care in Sweden is under a seperate system to most other healthcare, meaning costs can quickly mount up if you need a lot of treatment. How are costs calculated, and are there any subsidies?
Published: 3 October 2022 17:09 CEST
Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/Scanpix
OPINION & ANALYSIS
Like having sex in church: Sweden’s uptight attitude to alcohol
Swedes have a deeply suspicious attitude towards alcohol, embodied in the state monopoly on its sale. Although ridden with guilt and hypocrisy, it is a healthy relationship, says David Crouch
Published: 27 May 2022 09:56 CEST
Updated: 27 May 2022 17:55 CEST
Updated: 27 May 2022 17:55 CEST
