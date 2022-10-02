For members
Sweden Elects: How powerful are the Sweden Democrats now?
The Local's editor Emma Löfgren explains how Sweden's parliamentary committees work – and the role the Sweden Democrats will play in them.
Published: 3 October 2022 08:39 CEST
The opening of parliament last week. Photo: Jonas Ekströmer/TT
Sweden’s right-wing parties agree to bring back Norlén as Speaker
The four parties backing Moderate leader Ulf Kristersson as prime minister on Sunday announced that they had agreed to keep the current Speaker, Andreas Norlén in place, when the role is put to a vote as parliament opens on Monday.
Published: 26 September 2022 09:22 CEST
