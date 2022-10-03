Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

BREAKING

Swedish geneticist wins Nobel Prize for Neanderthal gene research

The Swedish geneticist Svante Pääbo has won the Nobel Prize for Medicine for his work sequencing the genome of Neanderthal man.

Published: 3 October 2022 11:48 CEST
Swedish geneticist wins Nobel Prize for Neanderthal gene research
Svante Pääbo's research created the entirely new discipline of paleogenetics. Illustration: Niklas Elmehed/Nobel Prize Outreach

The Nobel Assembly at Sweden’s Karolinska Institutet medical university announced on Monday that it was awarding the prize to Pääbo for his “discoveries concerning the genomes of extinct hominins and human evolution”. 

“Through his pioneering research, Svante Pääbo accomplished something seemingly impossible: sequencing the genome of the Neanderthal, an extinct relative of present-day humans,” the Assembly, which awards the Nobel Prize  wrote in a press release. “He also made the sensational discovery of a previously unknown hominin, Denisova.”

“By revealing genetic differences that distinguish all living humans from extinct hominins, his discoveries provide the basis for exploring what makes us uniquely human.”

Pääbo, 67, is currently a Professor at Max Planck Institute in Leipzig, Germany, which is where he did the work which led to his publication of the Neanderthal genome sequence in 2010. 

He will takes home the award sum of 10 million Swedish kronor ($901,500), and will receive the prize from King Carl XVI Gustaf at a formal ceremony in Stockholm on December 10, the anniversary of the 1896 death of scientist Alfred Nobel who created the prizes in his last will and testament.

As well as discovering a new hominid and sequencing the Neanderthal genome, Pääbo showed that gene transfer had occurred between these now extinct hominins and Homo sapiens. 

Svante Pääbo’s brother, Rurik Reenstierna, told TT that he was “extremely happy and surprised” by the award.

He said the family had never really expected Pääbo to win the prize. 

“No, I really wouldn’t say that. Perhaps we would have joked about it at one time, but not in recent years. This is fantastic.” 

This is the family’s second Nobel Prize, after Pääbo’s father Sune Bergström won the Nobel prize for medicine in 1982. 

The Prize for Physiology or Medicine is the first to be awarded in the Nobel season, which continues this week with the announcement of the winners of the Physics Prize on Tuesday and the Chemistry Prize on Wednesday.

They will be followed by the much-anticipated prizes for Literature on Thursday and Peace on Friday.

Among those cited as possible Peace Prize laureates are the International Criminal Court, tasked with investigating war crimes in Ukraine, jailed Russian dissident Alexei Navalny and Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.

The Economics Prize winds things up on Monday, October 10.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

BREAKING

Sweden’s central bank announces biggest interest rate hike in 30 years

Sweden's Riksbank has announced a shock one percent rise in interest rates, the biggest increase since it was given its two percent inflation target back in 1993.

Published: 20 September 2022 09:39 CEST
Sweden's central bank announces biggest interest rate hike in 30 years

The bank has decided to raise its key interest rate, the repo rate, by one percentage point to 1.75 percent, wrong-footing analysts who had expected the bank to hike rates by just 75 points to 1.5 percent 

At a press conference announcing the decision, Stefan Ingves, the bank’s governor, apologised for not acting sooner to head off inflation. 

“There is nothing to do but apologise that it took a little time before we understood what was happening to the Swedish economy,” he said. “We’ve been wrong on our predictions on a number of occasions, but when inflation is as high as it is right now, it’s obvious what we are forced to do.”

Sweden’s inflation rate hit 9 percent in August, the highest level since 1991, indicating that the rate hikes imposed earlier in the year have not yet started to pulls price rises down. 

In a press release announcing its decision, the bank warned that high inflation “hollows out households’ buying power and makes it harder for both companies and households to plan their finances”.

Ingves said at the press conference that the pain consumers will face if inflationary expectations are allowed to take hold exceeds the pain that will be caused by a greater-than-expected rate hike. 

“This is about weighting up today against tomorrow,” he said. 

As well as increasing the rate itself, the bank announced that it would increase it in the future more than it had previously forecast, with the rate now projected to hit 2.5 percent in 2023, compared to 1.9 percent in its earlier prognosis, and 2.5 in 2024, compared to 2.0 percent earlier. 

“The prognosis indicates that the rate is going to raised again in the coming six months,” the bank wrote. “There is great uncertainty over the outlook for inflation, and the Riksbank is going to adjust monetary policy in whatever way is needed to ensure that inflation returns to the target.” 

Robert Bergqvist, senior economist at Sweden’s SEB Bank, wrote after the announcement that the hike was “not a happy step but a completely necessary one”. 

He said it showed a united central bank “throwing all its weight behind an aggressive exit policy”, which he predicted would start to bring inflation under control in 2023, allowing rate cuts as soon as 2024. 

But the decision was criticised by Torbjörn Hållö, chief economist at the Swedish Trade Union Confederation, who on Twitter called the decision “bizarre”, and “beyond all sense and balance”. 

He argued that today’s high inflation rate was driven by power and fuel shortages, meaning increasing interest rates would have no impact. 

SHOW COMMENTS