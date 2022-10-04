Read news from:
How does Sweden’s government want you to save energy?

In a new campaign launched by Sweden's Energy Agency, people living in Sweden are being encouraged to cut down on hot water and electricity.

Published: 4 October 2022 12:51 CEST
"Every drop counts", says Sweden's Energy Agency in a new campaign to lower Sweden's energy usage. Photo: Janerik Henriksson/TT

“Our ambition is to reach a broad audience,” Energy Agency department head Gustav Ebenå said. “To households at first, we’re aiming this to a lesser extent at businesses, even though the advice and tips are applicable in an office environment, for example”.

Those living in Sweden will see the new campaign popping up on public transport, on radio and TV ads, as well as on social media in the coming weeks.

Under headlines like “Turn down the temperature indoors. Now we’re helping each other to save electricity,” and “Think about what you’re using electricity for. Every saved kilowatt hour makes a difference,” Swedish households are encouraged to do their part to lower their energy consumption and avoid an energy crisis.

“Our motto is that every kilowatt hour counts,” Ebenå said. “Every contribution makes a difference and the sum of every small effort will be a significant impact.”

The campaign follows last week’s crisis package from the EU where politicians agreed that energy usage should be lowered in all countries by five percent during the most critical hours of the day.

Sweden is not the only country to introduce a campaign to encourage residents to save electricity. Finland recently launched a campaign to encourage residents to cut down on time spent in the sauna, Spain is encouraging residents to turn down their air conditioning and French authorities have decided to close swimming pools.

Depending on how the situation – and the winter – develops, the Energy Agency have not ruled out the possibility of using a sharper tone.

“It may be the case that we have to adopt a sharper tone and go harder, and be more blunt with our message,” Ebenå said, “but with a bit of luck, this will go a long way”.

The hope is that the campaign will lead to Sweden’s energy usage decreasing by a few percent, at least, so that planned power cuts won’t be necessary this winter.

“If this means that we can get the 5-10 percent usage which means we don’t need to carry out planned cuts, that would be great,” Ebenå said.

Gas still leaking from Nord Stream 2: Swedish Coast Guard

Sweden's coast guard said on Monday it could no longer see any leaks from the Nord Stream 1 pipeline in the Baltic Sea, but a smaller leak from Nord Stream 2 was still visible.

Published: 3 October 2022 20:37 CEST
“The larger leak is now no longer visible on the surface while the smaller one instead has increased slightly,” the coast guard said in a statement.

The observations were made during an overflight on Monday at around 8am of the two pipelines suspected to have been damaged in an act of sabotage, it added.

“At that time, the smaller leak was approximately 30 metres in diameter,” the coast guard said.

A spokesman for the operator of the Nord Stream pipelines, Nord Stream AG, said on Saturday that the leaking from the Nord Stream 2 pipeline had stopped because an equilibrium had been reached between the gas and water pressure.

Gazprom, which owns 51 percent of the pipeline project, said Monday “it was working to lower the pressure in the B line of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline” by pumping out the natural gas of the pipe, so that the pipeline could be examined safely.

Both Nord Stream 1 and 2 are made up of two lines and both leaks on Nord Stream 2 were on the A line.

The Russian energy giant added that it did not rule out the possibility that the Nord Stream 2 B pipeline could still be used to deliver gas.

“If the decision is taken to start deliveries via the Nord Stream 2 B-line, natural gas will be pumped into the pipeline after the integrity of the system has been checked and the supervisory authorities have confirmed such a possibility,” Gazprom said in a statement on its Telegram channel.

Built in parallel to the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, Nord Stream 2 was intended to double the capacity for Russian gas imports to Germany. But Berlin blocked the opening of the newly-completed Nord Stream 2 in the days before the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

All of the leaks, which were discovered on Monday last week, are in the Baltic Sea off the Danish island of Bornholm. Both Washington and Moscow have denied responsibility.

Danish authorities had estimated that all the gas trapped in the pipelines would have escaped by Sunday. Two of the leaks are located in the Swedish exclusive economic zone, and the two others in the Danish one.

The Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, which connect Russia to Germany, have been at the centre of geopolitical tensions as Russia cut gas supplies to Europe in suspected retaliation against Western sanctions following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

While the pipelines are not currently in operation, they both still contained gas before they fell victim to apparent sabotage.

