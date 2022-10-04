Sweden’s right-wing parties agree to shelve high-speed rail plans

The Moderates, Christian Democrats, Liberals and Sweden Democrats – the four parties negotiating to form Sweden’s next right-wing government – have agreed to abandon plans to build a high-speed rail link, Sweden’s state broadcaster SR has reported, citing a motion the parties have submitted to the outgoing Social Democrats inquiry on a “National Plan for Transport Infrastructure 2022-2033”.
The motion was submitted this summer, but representatives from the four right-wing parties submitted their critical follow-up motion to the committee on Monday.
The parties argue that investment in high-speed rail “risks edging out other necessary investments” in infrastructure, among other things.
Outgoing Centre Party leader Annie Lööf wrote on Twitter that Sweden “needs more railways, new key links in the north and south. For the climate, to free up tracks for freight trains and to improve punctuality.”
The high-speed rail link was originally proposed by Fredrik Reinfeldt’s right-wing Moderate government in 2014, with backing of the Alliance parties – the Moderates, Centre Party, Liberals and Christian Democrats.
Three of the former alliance parties – the Moderates, Liberals and Christian Democrats – have now cut ties with the Centre Party to collaborate with the Sweden Democrats instead.
“In 2014, the Alliance started this investment for the future and agreements with municipalities are ready,” Lööf said. “It’s a pity that the incoming government wants to renege on the state’s part of the agreement.”
