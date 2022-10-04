Read news from:
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Right-wing to shelve high-speed rail, record Swedish power exports, Nord Stream still leaking, and Swedish geneticist wins Nobel: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 4 October 2022 08:12 CEST
Karolinska Institut professors Gunilla Karlsson Hedestam, professor, Nils-Göran Larsson, and Anna Wedell announce the winner of the 2022 Nobel Prize in Medicine or Physics. Photo: Henrik Montgomery/TT

Four right-wing parties agreed on shelving high-speed rail plans

The four parties negotiating to form Sweden’s next right-wing government have agreed to abandon plans to build a high-speed rail link, Sweden’s state broadcaster SR has reported, citing a motion the parties have submitted to the outgoing Social Democrats inquiry on a “National Plan for Transport Infrastructure 2022-2033”. 

The parties argue that investment in high-speed rail “risks edging out other necessary investments” in infrastructure. 

Swedish vocab: höghastighetståg – high-speed rail 

Sweden’s net electricity exports hit record 7.3 billion kronor in August 

Sweden’s net exports of electricity hit a record level of 7.3 billion kronor (€670m) in August as power generators in the country took advantage of sky-high prices on the European market. 

Sweden exported 8.1 billion kronor of power, and imported only 0.8 billion kronor’s worth, adding to the 26.1 billion in net revenues earned by Swedish power producers in the first eight months of the year, more than three times what they earned from exports in the same period in 2021. 

“Of course, there are some companies making higher profits, but you can’t say that the energy industry, in general, is making higher profits,” said Åsa Pettersson, chief executive of Swedenergy.

Swedish vocab: en ny toppnotering – a new record 

Gas still leaking from Nord Stream 2: Swedish Coastguard

Sweden’s coastguard said on Monday it could no longer see any leaks from the Nord Stream 1 pipeline in the Baltic Sea, but a smaller leak from Nord Stream 2 was still visible.

“The larger leak is now no longer visible on the surface while the smaller one instead has increased slightly,” the coastguard said in a statement.

The observations were made during an overflight on Monday at around 8am of the two pipelines suspected to have been damaged in an act of sabotage, it added.

“At that time, the smaller leak was approximately 30m in diameter,” the coast guard said.

A spokesman for the operator of the Nord Stream pipelines, Nord Stream AG, said on Saturday that the leaking from the Nord Stream 2 pipeline had stopped because an equilibrium had been reached between the gas and water pressure.

The Russian gas producer Gazprom, which owns 51 percent of the pipeline, said later on Monday that it was pumping gas out of the destroyed pipelines to reduce the pressure so that it could inspect them. 

Swedish vocab: förstörda  – destroyed 

Swedish geneticist wins Nobel Prize for Neanderthal gene research

The Swedish geneticist Svante Pääbo has won the Nobel Prize for Medicine for his work sequencing the genome of Neanderthal man.

The Nobel Assembly at Sweden’s Karolinska Institutet medical university announced on Monday that it was awarding the prize to Pääbo for his “discoveries concerning the genomes of extinct hominins and human evolution”.

“Through his pioneering research, Svante Pääbo accomplished something seemingly impossible: sequencing the genome of the Neanderthal, an extinct relative of present-day humans,” the Assembly, which awards the Nobel Prize wrote in a press release. “He also made the sensational discovery of a previously unknown hominin, Denisova.”

“I was extremely surprised,” Pääbo said at a press conference on Monday afternoon. “I thought it was a joke by my colleagues. But then it sounded a little bit too serious and it started to sink in.” 

Swedish vocab: överaskad – surprised 

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

SD Islam critic gets chairmanship, Nord Steam leak stops, Erdogan threats, and a rainy September: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 3 October 2022 08:19 CEST
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Sweden Democrat Islam critic to chair parliament’s justice committee

Richard Jomshof, a Sweden Democrat politician known for his statements critical of Islam, has been chosen by the party to chair the Swedish Parliament’s Committee on Justice, giving him influence over the procedure through which new laws on crime and punishment are decided in the parliament. 

“This is important for us. This is a milestone in the party’s history,” Jomshof, one of the original ‘gang of four’ who modernised the party, told Swedish state broadcaster SR. “My hope is that we will quite quickly get a good cooperation going which will show voters that we are ready to make fundamental changes.” 

Aron Emilsson will become chair of the Committee on Foreign Policy, while Tobias Andersson will become Chair of the Committee on Industry and Trade. 

Jomshof is most controversial due to his assertion that Islam is “a despicable ideology and religion”. 

As soon as he was appointed, he reasserted his position, writing in a tweet, “Islam is worse than Christendom, on all levels”. 

Swedish vocab: på samtliga plan – on all levels 

Nord Stream 2 pipeline has stopped leaking gas under Baltic Sea: spokesman

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline is no longer leaking under the Baltic Sea because an equilibrium has been reached between the gas and water pressure, a spokesman told AFP.

“The water pressure has more or less closed the pipeline so that the gas which is inside can’t go out,” Nord Stream 2 spokesman Ulrich Lissek said.

“The conclusion is that there is still gas in the pipeline,” he added.

Asked how much gas was believed to be in the pipeline, Lissek said: “That is the one-million-dollar question.”

The Danish Energy Agency also said that the latest statement indicated that “the blow-out of gas from the last two leaks has now been completed”.

Information on the status of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline leak, which was significantly larger, was not immediately available.

The Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, which connect Russia to Germany, have been at the centre of geopolitical tensions as Russia cut gas supplies to Europe in suspected retaliation against Western sanctions following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Swedish vocab: en utblåsning – a blow-out 

Turkish president repeats Nato threat 

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan is continuing to threaten to block Nato membership for Sweden and Finland. 

“Until the promises given to our country are met, we will stick to our principled position,” he said in a speech to parliament. “We will keep a careful watch on whether Sweden and Finland stick to their promises or not.” 

It is Turkey’s parliament, he said, which would decide on the issue. 

On Friday, Sweden’s National Inspectorate of Strategic Products, which decides on which countries Sweden can sell arms to, withdrew its ban on weapons sales to Turkey. 

Swedish vocab: principfasta – principled 

Swedish towns see rainest days since records began 

The towns of Öningaryd in southern Småland and Eringsboda in Blekinge this month recorded their rainiest 24-hour periods since records began, being soaked by 96.7mm and 77.9mm respectively. 

The rainiest place this month was Härnösand on Sweden’s northeast coast, which recorded its tenth most rainy month since records began in the 1800s. 

Most of central Sweden was dryer than usual, particularly the north of Götaland and and parts of Svealand.

Swedish vocab: nederbörd – downpours

