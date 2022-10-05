Danish and US chemists win Nobel prize for work on ‘click chemistry’

Americans Carolyn Bertozzi and Barry Sharpless, together with Denmark’s Morten Meldal, have been honoured “for the development of click chemistry and bioorthogonal chemistry.”
“This year’s Prize in Chemistry deals with not overcomplicating matters, instead working with what is easy and simple. Functional molecules can be built even by taking a straightforward route,” Johan Åqvist, Chair of the Nobel Committee for Chemistry, said in a press release.
The award marks the second Nobel for 81-year-old Sharpless, who won the chemistry Nobel in 2001 and who in around 2000 coined the concept of “click chemistry”, a form of simple and reliable chemistry, where reactions occur quickly and unwanted by-products are avoided.
Morten Meldal, a Processor at Copenhagen University, and Sharpless then independently of each other came up with “copper catalysed azide-alkyne cycloaddition“, an elegant and efficient chemical reaction that has since become the foundation of much click chemistry, used in making pharmaceuticals and analysing DNA.
Meldal, who was born 1954 in Denmark, got his PHD from Technical University of Denmark.
