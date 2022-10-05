Read news from:
NORD STREAM

Sweden, Denmark and Norway block Nord Stream from examining pipeline 

Nord Stream, the company which owns and operates the gas pipeline hit by suspected sabotage last month, has said it cannot examine the pipeline because it has not been given permission by the Swedish, Danish and Norwegian authorities. 

Published: 5 October 2022 08:43 CEST
A man working at the landfall area of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in Lubmin, northeastern Germany. Photo: Tobias Schwarz/AFP

The twin Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines have been leaking huge quantities of gas since they were damaged in a series of suspected explosions on September 26th. 

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Nord Stream AG, the company which owns and operates the pipelines, said it had so far been unable to carry out its own inspections. 

“As of today, Nord Stream AG is unable to inspect the damaged sections of the gas pipeline due to the lack of earlier requested necessary permits,” the company, which is 51 percent owned by the Russian gas giant Gazprom, wrote. 

“In particular,” it added, “according to the Swedish authorities, a ban on shipping, anchoring, diving, using of underwater vehicles, geophysical mapping, etc. has been introduced to conduct a state investigation around the damage sites in the Baltic Sea.”

“According to information received from the Danish authorities, the processing time of the Nord Stream AG request for the survey may take more than 20 working days.”

The company said it was also being blocked by Norwegian authorities. 

Nord Stream has chartered “an appropriately equipped” survey vessel in Norway, the company wrote, but the vessel has been denied the “green light from Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs” to depart for the Baltic.

Swedish prosecutors on Monday imposed a ban on all marine traffic, submarines and drones on the entire region around the leaks, with some commentators questioning the legality of the ban.

The prosecutors say they have made the decision because police are carrying out “a crime scene investigation”. 

“The investigation continues, we are in an intensive stage. We have good cooperation with several authorities in the matter. I understand the great public interest, but we are at the beginning of a preliminary investigation and I therefore cannot go into details about which investigative measures we are taking,” prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist said in a press release. 

Sweden’s security police Säpo took over the investigation from the police on September 28th, on the grounds that the suspected crime “could at least partly have been directed at Swedish interests”. 

“It cannot be ruled out that a foreign power lies behind this,” it said in a press release. Ljungqvist leads the Swedish prosecution agency’s National Unit for Security Cases.

In a statement on Sunday, Säpo said they were working “intensively” with the Swedish Coast Guard and the Swedish Armed Forces to investigate who might be responsible for the sabotage.

ENERGY

How does Sweden’s government want you to save energy?

In a new campaign launched by Sweden's Energy Agency, people living in Sweden are being encouraged to cut down on hot water and electricity.

Published: 4 October 2022 12:51 CEST
“Our ambition is to reach a broad audience,” Energy Agency department head Gustav Ebenå said. “To households at first, we’re aiming this to a lesser extent at businesses, even though the advice and tips are applicable in an office environment, for example”.

Those living in Sweden will see the new campaign popping up on public transport, on radio and TV ads, as well as on social media in the coming weeks.

Under headlines like “Turn down the temperature indoors. Now we’re helping each other to save electricity,” and “Think about what you’re using electricity for. Every saved kilowatt hour makes a difference,” Swedish households are encouraged to do their part to lower their energy consumption and avoid an energy crisis.

“Our motto is that every kilowatt hour counts,” Ebenå said. “Every contribution makes a difference and the sum of every small effort will be a significant impact.”

The campaign follows last week’s crisis package from the EU where politicians agreed that energy usage should be lowered in all countries by five percent during the most critical hours of the day.

Sweden is not the only country to introduce a campaign to encourage residents to save electricity. Finland recently launched a campaign to encourage residents to cut down on time spent in the sauna, Spain is encouraging residents to turn down their air conditioning and French authorities have decided to close swimming pools.

Depending on how the situation – and the winter – develops, the Energy Agency have not ruled out the possibility of using a sharper tone.

“It may be the case that we have to adopt a sharper tone and go harder, and be more blunt with our message,” Ebenå said, “but with a bit of luck, this will go a long way”.

The hope is that the campaign will lead to Sweden’s energy usage decreasing by a few percent, at least, so that planned power cuts won’t be necessary this winter.

“If this means that we can get the 5-10 percent usage which means we don’t need to carry out planned cuts, that would be great,” Ebenå said.

