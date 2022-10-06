Malmö pensioner sets record for eating most fermented herring in a minute

“You’ve just got to swallow it,” Norlin told the local newspaper Sydsvenskan after finishing his one-minute ordeal.
Last week, Malmö’s Disgusting Food Museum took over the Davidshallsbro in the centre of the city for their world record attempt: eating as much surströmming as possible in one minute.
Surströmming, sold in cans, consists of herring fillets covered in just enough salt to stop them from rotting, which are fermented in cans for at least six months.
The smell of a newly-opened can of surströmming is putrid in the extreme and has led to retching and vomiting among the uninitiated.
In Malmö, the Disgusting Food Museum had 150 cans of the stinky fish ready for their 20 brave competitors.
After a full day’s surströmming feast, Sune Valentin Norlin emerged victorious – he’d managed to eat 392.7 grams in 60 seconds – just under two tins.
“I haven’t eaten surströmming in 15-20 years,” he told Sydsvenskan. “But I read about it in the newspaper and thought it sounded fun.”
Wenzel Nisshagen, who was among the last to compete for the day, came in second place, wolfing down 325.9 grams of the stuff.
“It’s not exactly good, so it’s not something I’d recommend,” he told Sydsvenskan. “You regret it three minutes in to the competition”.
Quite a lot of the participants had never eaten surströmming before, and so lot struggled to eat a large amount.
“Some of the participants actually received a negative result after spitting out more than they ate,” Andreas Ahrens from the Disgusting Food Museum told Sydsvenskan.
“It was a really fun record to set,” he said, adding that similar competitions might be on the cards in the future. Maybe with surströmming again, or even with the similarly infamous stinky food, the durian fruit.
