Why Sweden’s Nobel prizewinner would be a great dinner guest
It is not only Svante Pääbo’s contribution to evolutionary biology that makes him so interesting, but his own personal story as well, says David Crouch.
Published: 6 October 2022 10:48 CEST
Swedish scientist Svante Paabo poses with a replica of a Neanderthal skeleton at the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig. Photo: Matthias Schrader
Danish and US chemists win Nobel prize for work on ‘click chemistry’
The Nobel Chemistry Prize was on Wednesday awarded to a trio of chemists from the US and Denmark who laid the foundation for a more functional form of chemistry.
Published: 5 October 2022 12:20 CEST
