COST OF LIVING
Six ways to save money on food and drink in Sweden
A weak krona, soaring inflation and the impacts of war in Ukraine - things are getting more expensive in Sweden, but there are ways to save money on your food shop. Here are our top tips.
Published: 6 October 2022 15:53 CEST
The discount section of a Lidl supermarket. Photo: Magnus Hjalmarson Neideman/SvD/TT
EUROSTAT
Booze, food and clothes: How does Sweden’s cost of living compare to the rest of Europe?
How does the cost of living in Sweden compare to the rest of Europe? The Scandinavian country has a reputation for high prices, but new EU data shows that in some areas you can get a very good deal in Sweden. The Local has broken down the statistics, and added in some of our own tried and tested money-saving tips.
Published: 27 June 2019 09:14 CEST
Updated: 27 June 2019 12:49 CEST
It turns out that Sweden might not be as expensive a place to live as you think. Photo: Simon Paulin/imagebank.sweden.se
