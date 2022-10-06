Read news from:
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Swedish TV Erdogan satire, Russia wants to join Nord Stream probe, Kristersson meets with Speaker, and Nobel prize for 'click chemistry': find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 6 October 2022 08:09 CEST
Nobel Prize in Chemistry winner Morten Meldal, center, is celebrated at the University of Copenhagen, Denmark, on Wednesday. Photo: Philip Davali/Ritzau Scanpix

Turkey summons Swedish envoy over ‘insulting’ Erdogan TV satire

Turkey on Wednesday summoned the Swedish ambassador after a TV satire called President Recep Tayyip Erdogan a fool and depicted him farting and bending over in his underwear.

“The Turkish foreign ministry summoned today the Swedish ambassador to Ankara, Staffan Herrstrom, because of a broadcast on Swedish television (SVT) that contained insulting statements and images against Turkey and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan,” news agency Anadolu said.

In the dressing down, Herrstrom was told that the “impertinent and ugly expression and images” about Erdogan and Turkey were unacceptable.

On Friday, Kristoffer Ahonen Appelquist, the host of the satire show Svenska Nyheter on Swedish state broadcaster SVT called on the Swedish-Kurdish comic Kadir Meral, who for several minutes ridiculed Erdogan in Kurdish, finishing with what looked like a homophobic slur.

At the same time, Ahonen Appelquist called Erdogan “a fool”. 

Swedish vocab: en dåre – a fool 

Russia says it should be part of Nord Stream leaks probe

Moscow said on Wednesday it should be part of the probe into leaks on the Nord Stream gas pipelines, after Sweden blocked off the area around the pipelines pending an investigation.

“There should really be an investigation. Naturally, with the participation of Russia,” Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei Vershinin said, as quoted by Russian news agencies.

Four leaks were discovered last week on the Nord Stream pipelines connecting Russia to Germany, further raising political tensions which are already sky-high since the Kremlin invaded Ukraine in February.

Swedish vocab: en utredning – an investigation 

Swedish PM-to-be updates speaker on coalition talks

Moderate party leader Ulf Kristersson has visited the Andreas Norlén, Speaker of Sweden’s parliament to update him on the ongoing four-party talks to form a government.

When he visited Norlén on Wednesday last week, Kristersson was given two weeks to negotiate a government deal with the Sweden Democrat, Christian Democrat, and Liberal parties, meaning that half of his time has now passed.

After the meeting on Wednesday morning, the Speaker put out a press release in which he said that the meeting had not given him cause to alter Kristersson’s October 12th deadline to complete his negotiations.

If Kristersson manages to reach a deal then the earliest Sweden’s MPs can vote on whether or not they support him as Prime Minister is October 14th. If the vote is sucessful, he will be formally given the role in a audience with King Carl XVI Gustaf the following week.

Swedish vocab: att delrapportera – to leave an interim report 

Danish and US chemists win Nobel prize for work on ‘click chemistry’

The Nobel Chemistry Prize was on Wednesday awarded to a trio of chemists from the US and Denmark who laid the foundation for a more functional form of chemistry.

Americans Carolyn Bertozzi and Barry Sharpless, together with Denmark’s Morten Meldal, have been honoured “for the development of click chemistry and bioorthogonal chemistry.”

“This year’s Prize in Chemistry deals with not overcomplicating matters, instead working with what is easy and simple. Functional molecules can be built even by taking a straightforward route,” Johan Åqvist, Chair of the Nobel Committee for Chemistry, said in a press release.

Swedish vocab: klickkemi – click chemistry

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Sweden blocks Nord Stream pipe access, Turning Torso lights extinguished, entangled photons and Swedbank trial: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 5 October 2022 08:06 CEST
Sweden denies Nord Stream permission to examine pipeline 

Nord Stream, the company which operates the gas pipeline which has been leaking since a suspected sabotage attack, has said it cannot examine the pipeline as it has not been given permission by the Swedish and Danish authorities. 

“As of today, Nord Stream AG is unable to inspect the damaged sections of the gas pipeline due to the lack of earlier requested necessary permits,” the company, which is 51 percent owned by the Russian gas giant Gazprom, wrote in a statement

“In particular, ” it added, “according to the Swedish authorities, a ban on shipping, anchoring, diving, using of underwater vehicles, geophysical mapping, etc. has been introduced to conduct a state investigation around the damage sites in the Baltic Sea.”

“According to information received from the Danish authorities, the processing time of the Nord Stream AG request for the survey may take more than 20 working days.”

Swedish prosecutors this week imposed a ban on all marine traffic, submarines and drones on the entire region around the leaks, with some commentators questioning the legality of the ban. The prosecutors say they have made the decision because police are carrying out an investigation. 

Swedish vocab: tillstånd – permission

Malmö to switch off Turning Torso lights 

The lights that transform Malmö’s Turning Torso skyscraper into a beacon at night are to be extinguished, after the building’s owner, the property giant HSB, decided this would help save energy over the coming winter. 

The apartment building is the second tallest tower in Scandinavia after Gothenburg’s Karlatornet, and at night it can normally be seen lighting up the night sky from more than 30km outside the city. 

Swedish vocab: belysningen – the illuminations

Three physicists win Sweden’s Nobel prize for ‘experiments with entangled photons’

A trio of physicists on Tuesday won the Nobel Prize for discoveries in the field of quantum mechanics that have paved the way for quantum computers, networks and secure encrypted communication.

Alain Aspect from France, John Clauser of the United States and Austria’s Anton Zeilinger were honoured “for experiments with entangled photons, establishing the violation of Bell inequalities and pioneering quantum information science,” the jury said.

Each scientist “conducted ground-breaking experiments using entangled quantum states, where two particles behave like a single unit even when they are separated,” the committee said, adding that the “results have cleared the
way for new technology based upon quantum information.”

Swedish vocab: ljuspartiklar – photons 

Former chief of Swedish bank goes on trial for fraud

Former chief executive of Swedish bank Swedbank, Birgitte Bonnesen, went on trial in Stockholm on Tuesday to answer fraud and market manipulation charges, three years after a money laundering scandal implicating her bank erupted.

In early 2019, Swedish public service broadcaster SVT alleged in an investigative documentary that at least 40 billion kronor (equivalent at the time to 3.9 billion euros, $4.4 billion) of suspicious and high risk transactions had been channelled to Baltic countries, notably Estonia, from Swedbank accounts.

The revelations, which saw the bank’s share price crumble, rendered Bonnesen’s position untenable and she was fired.

Sweden’s financial regulator the following year fined the bank some 360 million euros and warned it to follow anti-money-laundering laws. The aggravated fraud charge, brought in January, carries a jail term of up to six years.

According to prosecutor Thomas Langrot, Bonnesen “intentionally or by aggravated negligence … passed on false information about the bank’s measures to prevent, detect, block and signal suspicions about money-laundering in (its) operations.”

Swedish vocab: grovt svindleri – aggravated fraud

