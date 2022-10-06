Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Turkey summons Swedish envoy over ‘insulting’ Erdogan TV satire

Turkey on Wednesday summoned the Swedish ambassador after a TV satire called President Recep Tayyip Erdogan a fool and depicted him farting and bending over in his underwear.

“The Turkish foreign ministry summoned today the Swedish ambassador to Ankara, Staffan Herrstrom, because of a broadcast on Swedish television (SVT) that contained insulting statements and images against Turkey and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan,” news agency Anadolu said.

In the dressing down, Herrstrom was told that the “impertinent and ugly expression and images” about Erdogan and Turkey were unacceptable.

On Friday, Kristoffer Ahonen Appelquist, the host of the satire show Svenska Nyheter on Swedish state broadcaster SVT called on the Swedish-Kurdish comic Kadir Meral, who for several minutes ridiculed Erdogan in Kurdish, finishing with what looked like a homophobic slur.

At the same time, Ahonen Appelquist called Erdogan “a fool”.

Swedish vocab: en dåre – a fool

Russia says it should be part of Nord Stream leaks probe

Moscow said on Wednesday it should be part of the probe into leaks on the Nord Stream gas pipelines, after Sweden blocked off the area around the pipelines pending an investigation.

“There should really be an investigation. Naturally, with the participation of Russia,” Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei Vershinin said, as quoted by Russian news agencies.

Four leaks were discovered last week on the Nord Stream pipelines connecting Russia to Germany, further raising political tensions which are already sky-high since the Kremlin invaded Ukraine in February.

Swedish vocab: en utredning – an investigation

Swedish PM-to-be updates speaker on coalition talks

Moderate party leader Ulf Kristersson has visited the Andreas Norlén, Speaker of Sweden’s parliament to update him on the ongoing four-party talks to form a government.

When he visited Norlén on Wednesday last week, Kristersson was given two weeks to negotiate a government deal with the Sweden Democrat, Christian Democrat, and Liberal parties, meaning that half of his time has now passed.

After the meeting on Wednesday morning, the Speaker put out a press release in which he said that the meeting had not given him cause to alter Kristersson’s October 12th deadline to complete his negotiations.

If Kristersson manages to reach a deal then the earliest Sweden’s MPs can vote on whether or not they support him as Prime Minister is October 14th. If the vote is sucessful, he will be formally given the role in a audience with King Carl XVI Gustaf the following week.

Swedish vocab: att delrapportera – to leave an interim report

Danish and US chemists win Nobel prize for work on ‘click chemistry’

The Nobel Chemistry Prize was on Wednesday awarded to a trio of chemists from the US and Denmark who laid the foundation for a more functional form of chemistry.

Americans Carolyn Bertozzi and Barry Sharpless, together with Denmark’s Morten Meldal, have been honoured “for the development of click chemistry and bioorthogonal chemistry.”

“This year’s Prize in Chemistry deals with not overcomplicating matters, instead working with what is easy and simple. Functional molecules can be built even by taking a straightforward route,” Johan Åqvist, Chair of the Nobel Committee for Chemistry, said in a press release.

Swedish vocab: klickkemi – click chemistry