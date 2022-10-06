For members
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Swedish TV Erdogan satire, Russia wants to join Nord Stream probe, Kristersson meets with Speaker, and Nobel prize for 'click chemistry': find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 6 October 2022 08:09 CEST
Nobel Prize in Chemistry winner Morten Meldal, center, is celebrated at the University of Copenhagen, Denmark, on Wednesday. Photo: Philip Davali/Ritzau Scanpix
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Sweden blocks Nord Stream pipe access, Turning Torso lights extinguished, entangled photons and Swedbank trial: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 5 October 2022 08:06 CEST
