Swedish union warns of strikes in ‘toughest salary negotiations since WW2’

The Swedish Trade Union Confederation, the umbrella group for unions in Sweden, has warned of a breakdown in union discipline and a string of strikes next year as soaring inflation complicates collective bargaining talks.

“It means there’s a risk of a free-for-all and many strikes,” Torbjörn Johansson, the negotiating chief for the union, told Sweden’s TT newswire.

He said that if his member organisations were to accept significant real wage cuts to help get inflation back under control in Sweden, it would require other parts of society to take similar responsibility, with even greater real wage cuts for white-collar workers and managers, and landlords keeping rent increases under inflation.

“Everyone has views on salary development, but bloody nobody thinks about rents going up to follow inflation,” Johansson told TT.

He said that white-collar workers in finance and IT have since 2000 received better wage growth than industrial workers, meaning the salary difference between white-collar and blue-collar workers is now the largest it has been since the 1930s.

He said it was pure “humbug” for commercial property companies to want to raise rents in line with inflation, warning housing companies that they needed to hold back if Sweden was not to see strikes.

“If we’re going to get this to work, then everyone of us is going to have to roll-up our sleeves and start to eat blood pudding,” he said. “We are talking about a crisis, so we should share the burden with solidarity across classes. It’s not the working class who have made this happen.”

Sweden’s unions are under pressure to demand salary increases for their members far below the rate of inflation, which hit 9 percent in August.

Swedish vocab: banne mig – I’ll be damned/bloody well

Moderate MP calls for moratorium on Swedish citizenship grants

An MP for the right-wing Moderate party has called for a moratorium on Swedish citizenship until new tougher rules planned by the incoming right-wing government are in place.

Fredrik Kärrholm, a former police officer newly elected as a Moderate MP, floated the idea of the moratorium in a tweet on Thursday.

“The Christian Democrats, Liberals, Sweden Democrats and Moderates all want to tighten citizenship requirements,” he wrote.

“Right now 96,411 applications are being processed. While new legislation is being hammered out, a moratorium on new citizenships should be considered.”

Swedish vocab: att skärpa kraven – to tighten the demands

Sweden’s Nord Stream site inspection ‘strengthened sabotage suspicions’

An inspection of two of the leaks at the Nord Stream pipelines linking Russia to Europe has reinforced suspicions that they were acts of sabotage, Swedish authorities say.

“We can conclude that there have been detonations at Nord Stream 1 and 2 in the Swedish exclusive economic zone that has led to extensive damage to the gas pipelines,” public prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist said in a statement, adding that the “crime scene investigation had strengthened the suspicions of aggravated sabotage.”

Sweden’s Säpo security police are complete with their investigation of the gas leaks at the Nord Stream pipelines in the Baltic sea, with the assistance of the Coastguard, the Swedish Armed Forces and the police.

“After an overall assessment, we can state that there have been detonations at Nord Stream 1 and 2,” Säpo communications head Nina Odermalm-Schei told TT newswire.

According to analysis from a research vessel sent to the area, methane levels are a thousand times higher than normal near the leak.

Swedish vocab: metanhalterna – methane levels

French novelist Annie Ernaux wins Sweden’s Nobel Literature Prize

The French novelist Annie Ernaux has won this year’s Nobel Prize in Literature, the Swedish Academy accounced at a press conference on Thursday afternoon.

Announcing the award, Mats Malm, Permanent Secretary of the Swedish Academy, said that Ernaux, 82, was being given the prize “for the courage and clinical acuity with which she uncovers the roots, estrangements and collective restraints of personal memory”.

In a press release, the Academy praised the writer for “consistently and from different angles”, examining “a life marked by strong disparities regarding gender, language and class”.

The Academy were unable to contact Ernaux in advance to inform her she had won, which meant she received the news at the same time as the rest of the world.

“I was very surprised,” she told Swedish public broadcaster SVT. “It’s a great honour and a great responsibility.”

“It’s a great responsibility to portray a kind of justice in relation to the world, not only through my writing.”

Ernaux told SVT she had not yet had the chance to tell her children, grandchildren or publisher that she had been awarded the prise, but she thanked Sweden and the Swedish Academy.

“Of course I will come to Stockholm and hold a speech, as I should.”

Swedish vocab: en stor ära – a great honour