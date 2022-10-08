Electricity crisis forces hundreds of churches in Sweden to close doors

The price of electricity in Sweden could skyrocket during the winter and hit all parts of society hard, including the country’s churches.

In the Skara pastorate, for example, it has been decided to lower the heating considerably in 11 out of 16 churches. The churches are planned to close after All Saints’ Day and reopen in April next year.

“Now we are closing completely, and we have never done that before,” provost Robert Lorentzon told SVT Nyheter Väst.

Not surprisingly, high electricity prices have more far-reaching consequences in the south compared to the north.

In Luleå Diocese, which includes Norrbotten and Västerbotten, for example, there are no changes in the run-up to winter.

The Diocese of Härnösand notes no critical price escalation; however, it believes there is reason to review electricity use.

Different in the south of the country

A good distance south, the situation is somewhat different. The Diocese of Lund believes that between 150 and 200 churches may be closed after conducting a survey among its congregations. There are a total of 540 churches in the diocese.

“In previous years, there have been at most a handful of churches in the whole diocese (that needed to close), so this is a marked increase,” Andreas Månsson at Lund Diocese told TT.

Whether churches need to be closed or not is decided by each individual congregation. There is no comprehensive overview of the nearly 1,300 congregations of the Church of Sweden.

According to Andreas Månsson at the Diocese of Lund, closing churches does not mean that activities will automatically be discontinued.

In order to be able to afford to keep operations going, they will simply be moved to other premises.

Relocation of activities

TT has been in contact with several dioceses, which currently see no risk of the church’s activities suffering. Instead, they’re adjusting and “planning smartly.”

“We’re continuing our operations, we’re continuing to hold services, but we take measures to reduce energy consumption,” Växjö Diocese wrote in an email to the news agency.

Kristina Segerströmat at the Stockholm Diocese has not heard that churches in their diocese plan to close their doors during the winter.

She has worked on climate and energy issues for several years and supported the congregations in their efforts.

“Those who have been involved in our systematic environmental work are very grateful now. They already have a plan and are aware of their energy consumption and biggest energy expenses. The continuous work on energy efficiency shows how important it is to have substantial and systematic climate and energy efforts,” she said.

Energy-saving measures

But even churches in Stockholm are looking into keeping electricity costs down as prices risk skyrocketing.

“They’re looking into temperature cuts and, of course, how to make operations more efficient, to place more activities in single churches.

“They usually do that, but they will probably do it to a slightly higher degree now,” Segerström said.