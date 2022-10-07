Read news from:
LISTEN: Why foreigners are furious about ‘humiliating’ work permit delays

In this week's episode we discuss: losing your driving licence; a Swedish Nobel prizewinner; no to high-speed rail; Nord Stream; Nato; and foreigners trapped by work permit delays.

Published: 8 October 2022 08:08 CEST
In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by The Local’s Becky Waterton, Richard Orange and James Savage, as well as three people affected by the migration agency’s work permit renewal delays

Tune in for to hear all about: how you can lose your driving licence in Sweden; a worthy Swedish Nobel prizewinner; the right-wing bloc’s intention to ditch plans for a high-speed rail network; a round-up of a security situation described by the foreign minister as the worst since the 1980s; and, finally, for our main topic this week we discuss a petition signed by thousands of foreigner workers hit by major migration agency delays that effectively prevent them from leaving Sweden.

LISTEN: Baltic gas blasts, key Swedish words, and how to keep living costs low

In this week's episode we discuss: manic bun days, post-election coalition building, Baltic Sea gas blasts, work permit delays, and how to tackle the cost of living crisis.

Published: 1 October 2022 08:30 CEST
In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by Handelsbanken chief economist Johan Löf, as well as The Local’s Becky Waterton, Richard Orange and James Savage. 

On our radar this week we have: Cinnamon Bun Day, a sweet staple of the Swedish dietary calendar; a roundup of the week’s post-election wrangling; discussion of the Baltic Sea blasts that caused serious damage to the Nord Stream gas pipelines running from Russia to Germany; major delays in the processing of Swedish work permits; and, finally, how to plan your finances when the krona is weak and what the cost of living crisis mean for foreigners living in Sweden.

