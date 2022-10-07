LISTEN: Why foreigners are furious about ‘humiliating’ work permit delays

In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by The Local’s Becky Waterton, Richard Orange and James Savage, as well as three people affected by the migration agency’s work permit renewal delays.

Tune in for to hear all about: how you can lose your driving licence in Sweden; a worthy Swedish Nobel prizewinner; the right-wing bloc’s intention to ditch plans for a high-speed rail network; a round-up of a security situation described by the foreign minister as the worst since the 1980s; and, finally, for our main topic this week we discuss a petition signed by thousands of foreigner workers hit by major migration agency delays that effectively prevent them from leaving Sweden.

