ENERGY

Sweden launches new energy-saving campaign

Turning off the lights can contribute to reducing electricity consumption in Sweden. However, you don't have to feel bad about refusing to live in the dark this winter.

Published: 8 October 2022 11:39 CEST
Light bulb
The Swedish Energy Agency launched a new campaign to promote saving energy. Photo by Sahil Chhetri / Unsplash

Pull out power cables from sockets, lower the indoor heating, and remember to turn off the lights.

Every kilowatt/hour counts at a time when Sweden has to save electricity to avoid an electricity crisis, the Swedish Energy Agency (Statens Energimyndighet) states in its new campaign promoting saving energy.

Earlier this week, several Swedish media reported that some municipalities would also limit Christmas lights to save on electricity in December.

Switching off a lamp gives a clear impression that electricity use is reduced. But how much of a difference does it really make?

LED lamps

Lighting consumes very little of the household’s total electricity consumption compared to other things, especially as many people in Sweden use energy-efficient LED lamps.

The biggest electricity consumption item is often the heating of homes and water. When it comes to household electricity, the most significant electricity items are ovens, saunas, and hair dryers. They don’t even need an hour of use to reach 1 kilowatt-hour (kWh).

Lighting does not use nearly as much power, but it depends on how many lamps there are in your home – and whether they are LED or regular light bulbs.

To reach 1 kWh, a light bulb (40 W) only needs to be lit for 25 hours. For an LED lamp (1 W), it takes about 1,000 hours for one kWh.

At the same time, regular light bulbs are becoming increasingly rare as, following an EU decision, they are being phased out of the market.

“In the past, when we mostly had light bulbs, the lighting made up a large proportion of household electricity consumption. If you consumed a total of around 5,000 kWh per year, lighting accounted for perhaps around 1,000 of the total,” Helena Holm at the Energy Agency says.

More people want energy-efficient lighting

The soaring electricity prices are, therefore, an incentive to shift to LED lamps. Both Clas Ohlson and Elgiganten, which no longer sell older types of light bulbs, have noticed an increase in the sale of LED lamps.

In September, Clas Ohlson’s sales of LED lamps increased by 7 percent compared to the same month last year. At Elgiganten, sales shot up by 82 percent.

Mikael Nyberg, who runs the lamp shop Elektriska Svea in Stockholm, notices that more people want to replace all their lamps with LED lamps to save on electricity.

“Demand will probably increase as electricity prices increase,” he says.
Currently, it is estimated that around 98 percent of Elektriska Svea’s sold lamps are LED lamps, according to Nyberg – but there are still customers who demand older light bulbs.

As long as the light bulbs remain on the market, they will remain part of the store’s selection.

LED downsides

On the other hand, LED lamps have a disadvantage – they can usually have a slightly duller light. LED lamps do not have as good a color reproduction as traditional light bulbs, which have a more pleasant light.

“At the same time, it’s more a matter of taste, and the younger generation who grow up with LED lights may not react to the difference in the same way as those who grew up with older light bulbs,” Nyberg added.

There are, however, some LED lamps whose light is more similar to that of a regular light bulb.

“But if you were to put these next to a light bulb, you would still see a difference between them, both in the character of the light and in the lamp itself,” Nyberg said.

While a single lamp does not use that much power, households usually have many light sources. Therefore, lighting can ultimately contribute to increasing the household’s electricity consumption, according to Helena Holm.

Switching off the lights when you are not at home, or using intelligent electrical solutions, such as having a digital timer on your lights or motion sensors for outdoor lighting on the driveway, can help cut electricity consumption.

For members

ENERGY

Electricity crisis forces hundreds of churches in Sweden to close doors

High electricity prices are forcing churches to shut down again during winter, especially in the south.

Published: 8 October 2022 09:42 CEST
Electricity crisis forces hundreds of churches in Sweden to close doors

The price of electricity in Sweden could skyrocket during the winter and hit all parts of society hard, including the country’s churches.

In the Skara pastorate, for example, it has been decided to lower the heating considerably in 11 out of 16 churches. The churches are planned to close after All Saints’ Day and reopen in April next year.

“Now we are closing completely, and we have never done that before,” provost Robert Lorentzon told SVT Nyheter Väst.

Not surprisingly, high electricity prices have more far-reaching consequences in the south compared to the north.

In Luleå Diocese, which includes Norrbotten and Västerbotten, for example, there are no changes in the run-up to winter.

The Diocese of Härnösand notes no critical price escalation; however, it believes there is reason to review electricity use.

Different in the south of the country

A good distance south, the situation is somewhat different. The Diocese of Lund believes that between 150 and 200 churches may be closed after conducting a survey among its congregations. There are a total of 540 churches in the diocese.

“In previous years, there have been at most a handful of churches in the whole diocese (that needed to close), so this is a marked increase,” Andreas Månsson at Lund Diocese told TT.

Whether churches need to be closed or not is decided by each individual congregation. There is no comprehensive overview of the nearly 1,300 congregations of the Church of Sweden.

According to Andreas Månsson at the Diocese of Lund, closing churches does not mean that activities will automatically be discontinued.

In order to be able to afford to keep operations going, they will simply be moved to other premises.

Relocation of activities

TT has been in contact with several dioceses, which currently see no risk of the church’s activities suffering. Instead, they’re adjusting and “planning smartly.”

“We’re continuing our operations, we’re continuing to hold services, but we take measures to reduce energy consumption,” Växjö Diocese wrote in an email to the news agency.

Kristina Segerströmat at the Stockholm Diocese has not heard that churches in their diocese plan to close their doors during the winter.

She has worked on climate and energy issues for several years and supported the congregations in their efforts.

“Those who have been involved in our systematic environmental work are very grateful now. They already have a plan and are aware of their energy consumption and biggest energy expenses. The continuous work on energy efficiency shows how important it is to have substantial and systematic climate and energy efforts,” she said.

Energy-saving measures

But even churches in Stockholm are looking into keeping electricity costs down as prices risk skyrocketing.

“They’re looking into temperature cuts and, of course, how to make operations more efficient, to place more activities in single churches.

“They usually do that, but they will probably do it to a slightly higher degree now,” Segerström said.

