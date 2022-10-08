For members
ENERGY
Sweden launches new energy-saving campaign
Turning off the lights can contribute to reducing electricity consumption in Sweden. However, you don't have to feel bad about refusing to live in the dark this winter.
Published: 8 October 2022 11:39 CEST
The Swedish Energy Agency launched a new campaign to promote saving energy. Photo by Sahil Chhetri / Unsplash
ENERGY
Electricity crisis forces hundreds of churches in Sweden to close doors
High electricity prices are forcing churches to shut down again during winter, especially in the south.
Published: 8 October 2022 09:42 CEST
