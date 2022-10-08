Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

SWEDISH HISTORY

Was Sweden better off before it became dependent on electricity?

Sweden is facing a winter characterized by sky-high electricity prices. Were things better in the past when the country and its people didn't rely on electricity as much?

Published: 8 October 2022 16:21 CEST
Hearth
Several centuries ago, most Swedes lived in rather difficult living conditions. Photo by Colter Olmstead / Unsplash

When electricity becomes as expensive as it currently is, and with the risk of energy rationing in the air, it’s easy to think that maybe things were better in the past before society became so desperately dependent on electricity.

After all, Swedes descended from generations of northerners who managed to survive for thousands of years in the area’s cold climate.

Is there something we can learn from history to help us get through the ongoing energy crisis?

No comfort to be found in history

Jonas Engman, an ethnologist at the Nordic Museum, does not think people should romanticize the old times too much.

“There is no comfort to be found in history. It was cold, people were freezing, and they got sick,” he told the news agency TT.

According to Engman, 150 to 200 years ago, very few people lived in the cities. Most lived in the countryside, and the vast majority lived in rather miserable housing – small and drafty crofts or hillside cabins dug into the terrain.

It was cold, really cold. Temperatures were somewhat more similar to what we are used to these days only in the more well-off homes, he says.

“It was terrible. But you had no choice when it came to the cold,” he says.

Challenging living conditions

Therefore, looking for energy-saving tricks in the past is somewhat misguided.

“They had nothing to save,” the ethnologist notes.

People lived in cramped conditions and slept in the same room with their clothes on. For those who had several rooms, it was unthinkable to heat them all.

But the misery made people take action. Better housing standards were promoted, and when homes began to take shape a bit into the 20th century, warmth and hygiene were prioritized.

For example, some form of central heating was required in stand-alone houses that were built.

“When people moved into the cities and got better housing, the heat was no longer an issue,” Engman says.

At Skansen, there are old historical buildings from which we can get an idea of ​​how people lived in the past.

Cold and dark

Kerstin Holm Söderkvist, an ethnologist and museum educator at Skansen, points to Backmat’s cabin from Venjan in Dalarna. It is very old, from 1755, but people lived there until the 1920s.

A whole large family lived in it. Back then, it was completely normal for around ten people to share such a small area.

“People gathered around the hearth. It provided warmth, light, and food and was the heart of the home,” she says.

The Sweden of old was not only cold – it was also dark. Candles were a luxury; an ordinary family perhaps had only a few dozen tallow candles a year, which were saved for Christmas.

“People didn’t have a lot of clothes,” Holm Söderkvist adds.

From the 1860s, iron stoves became part of homes. Perhaps also tile stoves for those who were better off. They had existed from the 15th-16th centuries but were further technically developed in the 18th century. But they were only for the rich. Ordinary people could not afford them.

“When the iron stove replaced the open hearth, the process became much more efficient. But it also got dark. Then the kerosene lamp came into use,” Holm Söderkvist noted.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

ENERGY

Sweden launches new energy-saving campaign

Turning off the lights can contribute to reducing electricity consumption in Sweden. However, you don't have to feel bad about refusing to live in the dark this winter.

Published: 8 October 2022 11:39 CEST
Sweden launches new energy-saving campaign

Pull out power cables from sockets, lower the indoor heating, and remember to turn off the lights.

Every kilowatt/hour counts at a time when Sweden has to save electricity to avoid an electricity crisis, the Swedish Energy Agency (Statens Energimyndighet) states in its new campaign promoting saving energy.

Earlier this week, several Swedish media reported that some municipalities would also limit Christmas lights to save on electricity in December.

Switching off a lamp gives a clear impression that electricity use is reduced. But how much of a difference does it really make?

LED lamps

Lighting consumes very little of the household’s total electricity consumption compared to other things, especially as many people in Sweden use energy-efficient LED lamps.

The biggest electricity consumption item is often the heating of homes and water. When it comes to household electricity, the most significant electricity items are ovens, saunas, and hair dryers. They don’t even need an hour of use to reach 1 kilowatt-hour (kWh).

Lighting does not use nearly as much power, but it depends on how many lamps there are in your home – and whether they are LED or regular light bulbs.

To reach 1 kWh, a light bulb (40 W) only needs to be lit for 25 hours. For an LED lamp (1 W), it takes about 1,000 hours for one kWh.

At the same time, regular light bulbs are becoming increasingly rare as, following an EU decision, they are being phased out of the market.

“In the past, when we mostly had light bulbs, the lighting made up a large proportion of household electricity consumption. If you consumed a total of around 5,000 kWh per year, lighting accounted for perhaps around 1,000 of the total,” Helena Holm at the Energy Agency says.

More people want energy-efficient lighting

The soaring electricity prices are, therefore, an incentive to shift to LED lamps. Both Clas Ohlson and Elgiganten, which no longer sell older types of light bulbs, have noticed an increase in the sale of LED lamps.

In September, Clas Ohlson’s sales of LED lamps increased by 7 percent compared to the same month last year. At Elgiganten, sales shot up by 82 percent.

Mikael Nyberg, who runs the lamp shop Elektriska Svea in Stockholm, notices that more people want to replace all their lamps with LED lamps to save on electricity.

“Demand will probably increase as electricity prices increase,” he says.
Currently, it is estimated that around 98 percent of Elektriska Svea’s sold lamps are LED lamps, according to Nyberg – but there are still customers who demand older light bulbs.

As long as the light bulbs remain on the market, they will remain part of the store’s selection.

LED downsides

On the other hand, LED lamps have a disadvantage – they can usually have a slightly duller light. LED lamps do not have as good a color reproduction as traditional light bulbs, which have a more pleasant light.

“At the same time, it’s more a matter of taste, and the younger generation who grow up with LED lights may not react to the difference in the same way as those who grew up with older light bulbs,” Nyberg added.

There are, however, some LED lamps whose light is more similar to that of a regular light bulb.

“But if you were to put these next to a light bulb, you would still see a difference between them, both in the character of the light and in the lamp itself,” Nyberg said.

While a single lamp does not use that much power, households usually have many light sources. Therefore, lighting can ultimately contribute to increasing the household’s electricity consumption, according to Helena Holm.

Switching off the lights when you are not at home, or using intelligent electrical solutions, such as having a digital timer on your lights or motion sensors for outdoor lighting on the driveway, can help cut electricity consumption.

SHOW COMMENTS